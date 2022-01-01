Go
Toast

Budd Dairy Food Hall

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

1086 N 4TH ST • $$$

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)

Popular Items

Chili Garlic Shrimp Bowl$15.00
Shrimp tossed in a classic garlic dry rub and grilled with our signature chili baste.
Market Style: house slaw, fire roasted corn ensalada, garlic annato rice.
Street Style: fried bok choy, atchara, cornick, edsa sauce, garlic annato rice.
Pancit Style: sautéed rice noodles, house slaw, fresh chopped bok choy.
Chicken Adobo Bowl$13.00
Boneless chicken thighs slow cooked with garlic, bay leaf, and black pepper in a soy sauce and vinegar braise.
Market Style: house slaw, fire roasted corn ensalada, garlic annato rice.
Street Style: fried bok choy, atchara, cornick, edsa sauce, garlic annato rice.
Pancit Style: sautéed rice noodles, house slaw, fresh chopped bok choy.
Sweet Chili$0.25
Grilled Pork Belly Bowl$14.00
Marinated in soy sauce, garlic, lemon juice, and black pepper.
Market Style: house slaw, fire roasted corn ensalada, garlic annato rice.
Street Style: fried bok choy, atchara, cornick, edsa sauce, garlic annato rice.
Pancit Style: sautéed rice noodles, house slaw, fresh chopped bok choy.
Veggie Lumpia (2)$3.50
Deep fried veggie spring rolls.
Crispy Bok Choy$6.00
Crispy bok choy drizzled with spicy soy chili sauce. Vegan.
Pork Lumpia (2)$3.50
Deep fried pork spring rolls.
Crispy Tofu Bowl$13.00
Deep fried tofu tossed in sweet chili soy. Vegan.
Market Style: house slaw, fire roasted corn ensalada, garlic annato rice.
Street Style: fried bok choy, atchara, cornick, edsa sauce, garlic annato rice.
Pancit Style: sautéed rice noodles, house slaw, fresh chopped bok choy.
Steamed Bun Slider$5.00
Your choice of protein, house slaw, atchara, garlic vinaigrette or edsa sauce (spicy!), and cornick in a fluffy steamed bun.
BBQ Chicken Bowl$13.00
Fire-grilled boneless chicken thighs basted in a sweet and tangy traditional filipino bbq sauce.
Market Style: house slaw, fire roasted corn ensalada, garlic annato rice.
Street Style: fried bok choy, atchara, cornick, edsa sauce, garlic annato rice.
Pancit Style: sautéed rice noodles, house slaw, fresh chopped bok choy.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1086 N 4TH ST

COLUMBUS OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Zaftig Brew Pub / Java Central

No reviews yet

Thank you for visiting Zaftig Brewing!!

Budd Dairy Food Hall

No reviews yet

Mexican Street Tacos crafted from fresh ingredients and their signature hand-pressed tortillas and salsas.

Fours on High

No reviews yet

Come for the booze, leave with the memories!

Budd Dairy Food Hall

No reviews yet

Cluck Norris offers guests quality, fresh, flavor-packed chicken favorites. Featuring flavorful, crispy chicken and sides that will satisfy any craving. The menu boasts chicken fingers, hand-cut and dipped to order, served with a choice of sauce. In addition, you can choose between several handheld crispy chicken sandwich options and a Pig Tenderloin sandwich.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston