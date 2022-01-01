Budd Dairy Food Hall

Go
Traditional New York Style Pizza and Homemade Italian Specialties such as Spicy Stuffed Peppers, Meatballs, and Cannolis.

PIZZA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

1086 N.4th street • $$$

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)

Popular Items

Custom Slices$5.25
Start with a cheese slice and choose from our list of toppings to make it your own!
Ranch$0.75
Small House Salad$5.95
Our salad is a fresh blend of European lettuces. We add heirloom tomatoes, pepperoncini, mozzarella, and fresh red onion. Served with your choice of dressing.
Chocolate Chip Cannoli$5.00
Cannoli shell filled with our Housemade Vanilla Cannoli Cream capped with Mini Chocolate Chips. Finished with Powdered Sugar.
Pepperoni Slice$6.00
Specialty blend of locally made Ezzo Pepperoni covered in 100% whole milk Mozzarella Cheese on a thin NY style crust.
Garlic Bread w/Cheese$8.95
Our Baguettes covered in garlic butter and mozzarella cheese then baked and served with a side of homemade marinara sauce.
Pizza Bread$10.45
Start with our garlic bread and cheese then add pepperoni. Crisp up in the oven and add marinara on the side.
Cheese Slice$5.00
100% whole milk Mozzarella with Housemade pizza sauce on a traditional thin NY style crust.
Wings$12.50
8 Jumbo baked wings rubbed with our special seasoning blend and finished in the oven. Comes with your choice of sauce and dressing.
Mozzarella Sticks$10.50
Breaded mozzarella sticks flavored with Italian seasoning and grated Parmesan cheese. Served with homemade marinara. Melty, gooey goodness.
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1086 N.4th street

Columbus OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
