Go
Banner picView gallery

Burrillos

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

9415 ave los romeros Estacion Total Montehiedra

San Juan, PR 00926

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Combea$2.99
BurriBowl Regular$10.95
BurriBowl Regular$9.25
NACHOS SUPREMO$10.95
Nachos de la Casa, Queso Mozzarella, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole(Fresco, Hecho a Mano con mucho Amor!!!) y Carne a Gusto. 1,122cal - 1,242cal
QUESADILLA ORIGINAL$7.95
Pico de Gallo, Queso Mozzarella y Carne a Gusto. 624cal - 991cal
BURRIQUEÑO$6.95
Arroz Burrillos, Habichuelas Rosadas, Pico de Gallo, Queso Mozzarella, Queso Crema, Plátano Maduro y Carne a Gusto. 750cal - 1,441cal
SUPREMAS KRISPY FRIES$8.35
Papas Fritas preparadas al momento, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Salsa Queso y Carne a Gusto. 931cal - 1,051cal
BURRIQUEÑO$6.95
Arroz Burrillos, Habichuelas Rosadas, Pico de Gallo, Queso Mozzarella, Queso Crema, Plátano Maduro y Carne a Gusto. 750cal - 1,441cal
QUESADILLA ORIGINAL$7.95
Pico de Gallo, Queso Mozzarella y Carne a Gusto. 624cal - 991cal
NACHOS SUPREMO$9.25
Nachos de la Casa, Queso Mozzarella, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole(Fresco, Hecho a Mano con mucho Amor!!!) y Carne a Gusto. 1,122cal - 1,242cal
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

9415 ave los romeros Estacion Total Montehiedra, San Juan PR 00926

Directions

Gallery

Item pic
BURRIQUEÑO image
Item pic
Item pic
BurriBowl Regular image
Item pic
Item pic
QUESADILLA ORIGINAL image
Item pic
NACHOS SUPREMO image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Burrillos Bayamón
orange starNo Reviews
1500 Plaza del Parque local #9 Bayamon, PR 00960
View restaurantnext
Mai Pen Rai
orange starNo Reviews
303 Calle Canals San Juan, PR 00907
View restaurantnext
Burrillos - Santurce
orange starNo Reviews
AVE. MANUEL FERNANDEZ JUNCOS, ESQ. PDA 24 SANTURCE San Juan, PR 00907
View restaurantnext
Club Brava
orange starNo Reviews
6063 Isla Verde Ave. El San Juan Hotel Carolina, PR 00979
View restaurantnext
St. Germain
orange starNo Reviews
156 Calle Sol San Juan, PR 00901
View restaurantnext
Las Piñas Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
Carr.183 km 16.6 Bo Montones Las Piedras, PR 00771
View restaurantnext
Map

More near San Juan

Key Biscayne

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Islamorada

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (220 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (865 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (90 restaurants)

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Burrillos

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston