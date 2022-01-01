Go
Toast

Cafe Services

Come in and enjoy!

210N Brinton Lake Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Build Your Perfect Burger!$2.99
Choose from Beef or Garden Burger and make this a Great Sandwich!
Deep River Original Sea Salt Chip$1.89
Gluten Free
Sausage, Peppers and Onions$5.99
Grilled Italian Sausage with sauteed peppers and onions.
Coca Cola$1.85
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich$2.99
Cage Free Egg and Cheese on English Muffin.
Steak Bomb$6.29
Shaved Beef Sirloin, Griddled with Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and American Cheese. Served in a Fresh Sub Roll.
The Chicken Sandwich$4.89
Hot Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce Tomato and Cheddar Cheese on a Brioche Roll.
Build Your Perfect Sandwich$4.89
Make Your Own Sandwich featuring Premium Cold Cuts. Choose Your Bread, Your Spread, Meats, Cheeses and Assorted Toppings.
Virtual Salad Bar$3.99
Take a Digital Walk Through the "Salad Bar" and Allow Us To Make a Salad Your Way.
Tater Tots$2.99
Russet Potato Filled and Oven Baked. Lightly Salted.
See full menu

Location

210N Brinton Lake Rd

Thornton PA

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bravo Pizza of Concord

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Terrain Cafe in Glen Mills

No reviews yet

Terrain’s greenhouse cafe offers seasonally changing brunch, lunch, and dinner menus featuring hand-selected local produce, meats, and dairy alongside a thoughtfully curated beverage program from near and far. Served in a deliberately designed environment to blur the line between indoor and outdoor spaces, each cafe’s décor is unique, providing an inspiring dining experience every time.
Guests are welcome to BYOB at the Terrain cafe at Styer’s.

Shere-E-Punjab Indian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy

McKenzie Brew House

No reviews yet

McKenzie Brew House is a restaurant, brewery and night spot serving up fresh upscale cuisine, creative hand-crafted brews, and fun.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston