Terrain Cafe in Glen Mills

6,696 Reviews

$$

914 Baltimore Pike

Glen Mills, PA 19342

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Your Daily Ritual

Coffee

$3.00

12 oz

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

12 oz

Coffee (Large)

$3.50

16 oz

Cafe au Lait

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.50

Macchiato

$3.50

Latte

$5.00

Mocha Latte

$5.75
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.75

Masala Spiced Chai Latte

$5.00

Sea Salt Caramel Latte

$5.75

Honey Tea au Lait

$5.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

French Press

$6.00+

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Seasonal Favorites

Autumn Spice Tea au Lait

$5.75
Caramel Apple Chai

Caramel Apple Chai

$5.75Out of stock
Cardamom Tumeric Oat Milk Latte

Cardamom Tumeric Oat Milk Latte

$5.75
Pumpkin White Mocha Latte

Pumpkin White Mocha Latte

$5.75

Garden Sips

Apple Cider Ginger Fizz

Apple Cider Ginger Fizz

$6.00

apple cider, ginger syrup, ginger beer, lime, club soda, cinnamon

Pomegranate Cardamom Spritz

Pomegranate Cardamom Spritz

$6.00

pomegranate syrup, cardamom agave, lime and pomegranate juice, club soda

Orange Turmeric Sunrise

$5.00

Garden Spritzer

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Seasonal Lemonade

$5.50

Lavender

Black Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea of the Day

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Aqua Panna Plastic

$3.00Out of stock

Aqua Panna 1L

$5.00

San Pellegrino 1L

$5.00

To Start

Flower Pot Bread

Flower Pot Bread

$3.00

with seasonal butter

Mushroom Soup

Mushroom Soup

$7.00

button mushrooms, cream, olive oil

French Fries

French Fries

$7.00

+Truffle Pecorino

Quinoa Fritters

Quinoa Fritters

$8.00

za'atar spiced yogurt, arugula, lime

Green Chickpea Hummus Board

Green Chickpea Hummus Board

$10.00Out of stock

seasonal crudités, flatbread crackers

Roasted Baby Beets

Roasted Baby Beets

$10.00

labneh, pistachio, toasted coriander, endive, dill

Blistered Shishito Peppers

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$7.00Out of stock

Lemon zest, sea salt

Sprouting Cauliflower

Sprouting Cauliflower

$14.00

cilantro lime mayo, nori furikake, sweet soy marinated jalapeño, miso butter

Artisanal Cheese Board

Artisanal Cheese Board

$21.00

a selection of local cheeses, house made pickles, preserves & crostini

On Greens

Butternut Squash & Spinach Salad

Butternut Squash & Spinach Salad

$15.00

spiced pepitas, fried rosemary, paprika vinaigrette, goat cheese croquette

Grilled Apple Salad

Grilled Apple Salad

$16.00

arugula, brioche croutons, whipped camembert, gooseberry vinaigrette, szechuan peppercorn gastrique

Prosciutto & Chicory Caesar

$17.00

Croutons, little gems, frisee, endive, truffle pecorino, caesar dressing

Beet & Burrata Salad

Beet & Burrata Salad

$17.00

field greens, roasted beets, puffed amaranth, pickled shallots, pomegranate vinaigrette

On Bread

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$15.00Out of stock

sourdough, camembert, fig mostarda, honeycrisp apple, fries or simply dressed greens

Fried Cauliflower Sandwich

Fried Cauliflower Sandwich

$15.00

arugula, parmesan, caper parsley aioli, brioche bun, fries or simply dressed greens

Terrain Burger

Terrain Burger

$18.00

local beef, cheddar, balsamic onion jam, brioche bun, simply dressed greens

On Plates

Harvest Bowl

Harvest Bowl

$17.00

quinoa, seasonal vegetables, crispy chickpeas, spicy kale falafel, tahini vinaigrette

Farro Bowl

Farro Bowl

$18.00Out of stock

seared halloumi cheese, baba ganoush, za’atar spiced carrots, arugula, pickled mushrooms, shishito peppers

Seared Salmon

Seared Salmon

$27.00

apricot & orange blossom tabbouleh, pistachios, pomegranate molasses

Oishii Shrimp

$28.00
Atlantic Halibut

Atlantic Halibut

$33.00

tumeric braised lentils, beech mushrooms, labneh

Balsamic Roasted Cornish Hen

Balsamic Roasted Cornish Hen

$26.00Out of stock

brown butter barley risotto, brussels sprouts, 12 year aged balsamic, hazelnuts

Duck Breast

Duck Breast

$34.00Out of stock

braised endive, sour cherry jus, fondant potato

Anise Braised Pork Shoulder

Anise Braised Pork Shoulder

$26.00Out of stock

carrot purée, broccolini, soy gastrique, lotus chips

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$33.00

coulotte steak, french fries, salsa verde, basil aioli

Little Sprouts

Sprouts Hummus

Sprouts Hummus

$5.00

seasonal vegetables, lavash

Sprouts Cheeseburger

Sprouts Cheeseburger

$7.00

french fries

Sprouts Grilled Cheese

Sprouts Grilled Cheese

$6.00

french fries

Sprouts PB&J

Sprouts PB&J

$6.00Out of stock

seasonal fruit

Sprouts Baked Chicken

Sprouts Baked Chicken

$8.00

seasonal vegetables

Sprouts Grilled Salmon

Sprouts Grilled Salmon

$9.00

seasonal vegetables

Sprouts Harvest Bowl

Sprouts Harvest Bowl

$8.00

seasonal vegetables, quinoa, falafel, tahini vinaigrette

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Terrain’s greenhouse cafe offers seasonally changing brunch, lunch, and dinner menus featuring hand-selected local produce, meats, and dairy alongside a thoughtfully curated beverage program from near and far. Served in a deliberately designed environment to blur the line between indoor and outdoor spaces, each cafe’s décor is unique, providing an inspiring dining experience every time. Guests are welcome to BYOB at the Terrain cafe at Styer’s.

914 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, PA 19342

Directions

Terrain Cafe in Glen Mills image
Terrain Cafe in Glen Mills image
Terrain Cafe in Glen Mills image
Terrain Cafe in Glen Mills image

