Cajun Queen

Every Day is Mardis Gras!

SEAFOOD

1800 E 7th St • $$

Avg 4.3 (5018 reviews)

Popular Items

Crawfish Étouffée$22.95
Crawfish in our Étouffée, featuring a dark, highly-seasoned roux-based sauce with: simmered peppers, onions, and celery – known as the Cajun trinity. Served over rice, Étouffée is hot and spicy!
Crawfish Scampi Appetizer$14.95
Crawfish Tails sautéed with: Garlic, White Wine, Scallions, Parsley, and our own “Bayou Blend” Spices.
Cajun Pasta$25.00
Our Specialty Cajun Pasta features: Blackened Chicken, Mushrooms, Andouille Sausage, Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, and Tri-Colored Cheese Tortellini in a Tomato Romano Cheese Cream Sauce
New Orleans Platter$26.95
Catfish, Shrimp, Scallops, Oysters, Red Beans & Rice. Daily Catch AND/OR Specialty toppings available for an additional charge.
Shrimp and Grits$23.95
Blackened Shrimp served with Stone-Ground Creamy Grits, Creole Sauce, and Andouille Sausage.
Étouffée 3 Way$24.95
Chicken, Shrimp, and Crawfish in our Étouffée, featuring a dark, highly-seasoned roux-based sauce with: simmered peppers, onions, and celery – known as the Cajun trinity. Served over rice, Étouffée is hot and spicy!
Salmon$22.00
Wild-Caught Atlantic Salmon, Blackened or Grilled to perfection, topped with your choice of: Crawfish sautéed with Artichokes, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, and Scallions in a White Wine, Lemon Butter Sauce served over Rice OR Shrimp sautéed with Tasso Ham, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, and Shiitake Mushrooms Served over Garlic Mashed Potatoes.
Bowl Seafood Gumbo$6.95
Our gumbo is a classic Cajun-Creole creation made with Fresh Vegetables, Filé spices, Shrimp & Crabmeat. One Bowl.
Diane 3 Way$24.95
Chicken, Shrimp, & Crawfish with our classic Diane which includes: mushrooms, garlic, butter, green onions, parsley, and our Queen Magic Spices all sautéed together. Served over rice, Diane is moderately-spiced.
Fried Green Tomatoes$9.95
House-made Fried Green Tomatoes are breaded and fried to perfection - served with our tomato remoulade over a bed of baby lettuces, this appetizer is perfect for sharing.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1800 E 7th St

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

