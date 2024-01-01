Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Bend
  • /
  • Canteen at Campfire Hotel - 721 Northeast 3rd Street
Main picView gallery

Canteen at Campfire Hotel - 721 Northeast 3rd Street

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

721 Northeast 3rd Street

Bend, OR 97701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

721 Northeast 3rd Street, Bend OR 97701

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings - Bend
orange starNo Reviews
637 Northeast 3rd Street Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
SuperDeluxe - Bend
orange starNo Reviews
805 NE 3rd St. Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Laurie's Grill - 415 NE 3rd St, Bend,
orange star4.5 • 3
415 NE 3rd St, Bend, Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Wonderland Chicken - Bunk + Brew - 42 NW Hawthorne Ave
orange starNo Reviews
42 NW Hawthorne Ave Bend, OR 97703
View restaurantnext
Blue Eyes Burgers and Fries
orange starNo Reviews
706 NE Greenwood Avenue Bend, OR 97703
View restaurantnext
Deschutes Brewery Public House - 1044 NW Bond St.
orange starNo Reviews
1044 NW Bond St. Bend, OR 97703
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bend

Brickhouse Steakhouse - Bend (new)
orange star4.7 • 1,660
5 NW Minnesota Ave Bend, OR 97701
View restaurantnext
Cascade Lakes Brewpub - 1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100
orange star4.2 • 1,000
1441 SW Chandler Ave Ste. 100 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Miyagi Ramen
orange star4.4 • 751
550 SW Industrial Way, Ste 102 Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Pacific Pizza & Brew
orange star4.3 • 707
340 SW Century Drive Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Monkless Belgian Ales - The Brasserie
orange star4.7 • 695
803 SW Industrial Way Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext
Life & Time Free Range Fast Food West #1 - Life & Time West
orange star4.2 • 570
320 SW Century Dr Bend, OR 97702
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Bend

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Eugene

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Government Camp

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Silverton

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Canteen at Campfire Hotel - 721 Northeast 3rd Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston