  • Bend
  • Monkless Belgian Ales

Monkless Belgian Ales

We are open M-Th from 11:30-9p Fr-Sa 11a-10p and Sun 11a-9p. We appreciate your continued support Cheers!

FRENCH FRIES

803 SW Industrial Way • $$

Avg 4.7 (695 reviews)

Popular Items

Belgo Burger$17.00
Fresh local ground chuck* served on a kaiser bun, Muenster cheese, caramlized onions, butter lettuce , dill pickles, Dijonaise, frites or side salad.
Caesar Salat$12.00
Poutine$19.00
Classic frites, braised beef gravy, cheddar cheese curds, poached eggs, chives
The Trinity - Bottle$9.00
Belgian Tripel
8.1% ABV
36 IBU
- Soft malt character, with a slightly spicy hop influence and moderate bitterness. The finish is peppery due to the clove-like phenols produced by the yeast. Mild esters reminiscent of pineapple and tropical fruit can be detected.
- Single 500ml Bottle
Belgian Frites Cone$8.00
Classic frites served with sweet curry ketchup, horseradish Dijon aioli, andalouse (v)
Roasted Brussel Sprouts$17.00
Bacon lardon, goat cheese & balsamic glaze
Pork Schnitzel Plate$19.00
Hand breaded, pounded thin and fried pork cutlet, hazlenut pesto noodles, caraway smoked cabbage, mustard cream sauce
Bavarian Pretzel$14.00
Fleur de Sel, house made Bier Cheese sauce
Beet Truffle Goat Cheese Salat$13.00
Intimate
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

803 SW Industrial Way

Bend OR

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
