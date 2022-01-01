Carroll Place
Italian American Winebar & Gastropub
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • RIBS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
157 Bleecker st • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
157 Bleecker st
new york NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Smash Park
Missing us? We miss you too! Order here for Contactless Curbside Pickup!
Il Corallo Trattoria
Come try our wonderful variety of fresh pastas with delicious sauces, wood fired pizzas and antipastos.
Mad Morton
Come on in and enjoy!
Berimbau Brazilian Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!