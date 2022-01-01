Go
Carroll Place

Italian American Winebar & Gastropub

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • RIBS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

157 Bleecker st • $$

Avg 4.2 (2137 reviews)

Popular Items

Burrata$13.00
Cherry Tomatoes & Wood Fired Flatbread
Salt & Pepper Ribs$14.00
Margherita Pizza$16.00
Spaghetti Bolognese$18.00
Pork Ragu Sliders$12.00
with Shaved Parmigiano
Rucola Pizza$17.00
San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Arugula & Lemon Dressing
Wood Fired Rosemary Wings$14.00
Arancini$11.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

157 Bleecker st

new york NY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
