Greenwich Village Italian restaurants you'll love

Carroll Place
157 Bleecker st, new york
|Meatballs Pomodoro
|$11.00
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$18.00
|2 for $13
|$13.00
Lupa Osteria
170 Thompson Street, New York City
|Escarole with Walnut, Red Onion & Pecorino
|$17.00
Escarole hearts, grated pecorino di fossa (aged pecorino wrapped in walnut leaves), toasted walnuts, and shaved red onion. Tossed with a red wine vinegar and walnut oil vinaigrette.
|Capricci With Sausage & Basil Pesto
|$24.00
Capricci with pork sausage and kale pesto.
|Bavette Cacio e Pepe
|$20.00
Bavette is tossed with olive oil, coarsely ground black pepper, parmigiano and pecorino cheeses and butter.
Song E Napule
146 W Houston street, New York
|Nutella Pizza
|$18.00
Pizza dough with Nutella inside and on the top. The Nutella is imported from Italy.
|Margherita
Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze Nolane), mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), basil and extra virgin olive oil.
|Caprese Panuozzo
|$18.00
Tomatoes, imported buffalo mozzarella, basil, pepper, aurora sauce and extra virgin olive oil.