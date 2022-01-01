Greenwich Village Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Greenwich Village

Carroll Place image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • RIBS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Carroll Place

157 Bleecker st, new york

Avg 4.2 (2137 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Meatballs Pomodoro$11.00
Penne Alla Vodka$18.00
2 for $13$13.00
More about Carroll Place
Lupa Osteria image

 

Lupa Osteria

170 Thompson Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Escarole with Walnut, Red Onion & Pecorino$17.00
Escarole hearts, grated pecorino di fossa (aged pecorino wrapped in walnut leaves), toasted walnuts, and shaved red onion. Tossed with a red wine vinegar and walnut oil vinaigrette.
Capricci With Sausage & Basil Pesto$24.00
Capricci with pork sausage and kale pesto.
Bavette Cacio e Pepe$20.00
Bavette is tossed with olive oil, coarsely ground black pepper, parmigiano and pecorino cheeses and butter.
More about Lupa Osteria
Song E Napule image

 

Song E Napule

146 W Houston street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Nutella Pizza$18.00
Pizza dough with Nutella inside and on the top. The Nutella is imported from Italy.
Margherita
Tomato sauce (san Marzano DOP eccellenze Nolane), mozzarella (fior di latte di Agerola), basil and extra virgin olive oil.
Caprese Panuozzo$18.00
Tomatoes, imported buffalo mozzarella, basil, pepper, aurora sauce and extra virgin olive oil.
More about Song E Napule

