Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
A casual, handcrafted farm-to-table dining experience in the heart of Arcadia.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
4418 E. Osborn Rd. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4418 E. Osborn Rd.
Phoenix AZ
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jamba
Jamba Juice
The Bread and Honey House
Friendly Neighborhood Restaurant serving quality fresh food.
JT's Bar & Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Eat Up Drive In
While struggling to balance work and life, we realized the value of quick, easy meals but saw how quality was often sacrificed when paired with convenience. Eat Up Drive In was created with the goal of serving the community our favorite homestyle meals, cooked slow and served fast, so you can spend less time in the kitchen, and more time with the ones you love. From our family to yours, we invite you to Eat Up – food that feels like home