Pokitrition- Phoenix
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Voted BEST POKE in Phoenix New Times by Editors’ and Readers’ Choice, as well in Arizona Foothills Magazine The OG Arizona Sushi Burrito. “The traditional Hawaiian poke bowl gets a modern twist at this hip Chandler outpost, serving customizable bowls and sushi burritos (wraps) with ahi, salmon, cooked shrimp and tako, served from a counter in bright digs with white subway tiles and playful wall art.” -Zagat Established in 2017
4811 N 16th St 104, Phoenix, AZ 85016
