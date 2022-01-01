Go
Chick'nCone

Come in and enjoy!

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

134 Riverfront Plaza • $$

Avg 4.5 (104 reviews)

Popular Items

French Fries (check to see if available)$3.00
5.5 corn$2.50
Tenders Meal$9.73
Choose 3 or 4 tenders, Ice Cream and a Drink... Switch the Ice Cream for a Mac'nCheese or change your drink to make your meal truly life changing!
5.5 oz Mac$2.50
Sandwich Meal$10.89
Chick'nSandwich, Ice Cream and a Drink... Switch the Ice Cream for a Mac'nCheese or change your drink to make your meal truly life changing!
8 oz Mac$3.50
Tenders$1.75
Chick'nCone Meal$11.89
Chick'nCone, Ice Cream and a Drink...you can even put Mac inside the Cone! Switch the Ice Cream for a Mac'nCheese or change your drink to make your meal truly life changing!
Chick'n Cone$7.89
Kids Meal$5.89
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

134 Riverfront Plaza

Hamilton OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
