Go
Toast

Chincotiki-

Caribbean Grille and Tiki Bar on the bay in Chincoteague, Virginia.

4121 Main Street

No reviews yet

Location

4121 Main Street

Chincoteague VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

AJ's on the Creek

No reviews yet

We invite you to dine outside by the creek while savoring the fresh salt air. It is an experience unique to the Island, and one you will not want to miss!
Steak and Seafood are our specialties!

Captain's Cove

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Marina Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Perkins' Seafood and More

No reviews yet

Come out and enjoy... It's fresh, hot, and cooked on the spot!!!!!!
Try one of our today's specials:
Swai Fish, Whiting, Clam, or Crab Cake Sandwiches

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston