Go
Toast

Bull on the Beach - On the Boardwalk between 2nd & 3rd Streets.

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

211 Atlantic Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (634 reviews)

Popular Items

Sticky Charred Beef Ends$15.00
Beef Tips Flash Fried, Tossed In Korean BBQ, Caramelized In The Broiler, Topped With Green Onions, Served With Tortilla Chips
Condiments$0.50
Kids Tenders$9.00
Served w/ Fries & Small Drink
Nachos Grande$15.00
BBQ Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar & Jalapeño w/ Sour Cream
New Reuben$16.00
Corned Beef Brisket, Swiss, Sauerkraut & Thousand island on Toasted Sourdough Roll, Grilled
Caesar salad$7.00
Romaine Hearts, Croutons & Shaved Parmesan
BBQ beef$15.00
Pit Beef, Slow Cooked, w/ BBQ Sauce, Onions & Spices
Kids Hot Dog$9.00
Served w/ Fries & Small Drink
Side Salad
Crab Dip$14.00
Blue Crab Swimming in a Cheesy, Creamy, Seasoned Blend of Goodness, Served w/ an Old-Bay Baguette.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

211 Atlantic Ave

Ocean City MD

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Smoked

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Spain - Ocean City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Guido's Burritos

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Angler Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston