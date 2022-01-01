Bad Monkey West imageView gallery
American
Bad Monkey West West Ocean City

No reviews yet

12902 Ocean Gateway

Ocean City, MD 21842

N/A Beverages

Soda

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Juice

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.99

Cold Brew

$4.50

Red Bull Can

$3.50

Kid Drink

$1.50

Heineken N\A

$5.00

Bloody Mix

$3.50

Virgin Mojito

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Fresh O.J

$4.50

Fresh Grapefruit

$4.50

Tom Juice

$3.50

Large Juice

$4.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Splash OJ

Splash Soda

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Pink Lemonade

$3.25

No Charge Kids Apple

No Charge Kids Milk

No Charge Kids Choc Milk

No Charge Kids Oj

No Charge Kids Lemonade

Apple Cider

$2.99

Egg Nog/Plain

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Bites

Wings

Wings

$16.50

10 crispy wings tossed in your choice of buffalo, old bay, honey sriracha, garlic parmesan, or BBQ!

Chicken Tenders

$13.95

5 chicken tenders served aside a heaping portion of shoestring french fries. Try your tenders tossed in one of our wing sauces!

Onion rings

Onion rings

$10.50

giant, beer-battered onion rings, piled high

Large French Fries

$8.95

lightly salted, shoestring french fries

Truffle Fries

$11.50

our shoestring fries, tossed with truffle oil and grated parmesan cheese

Maple Dijon Shrimp

$17.50

Hummus

$11.95

Fried Oysters (5)

$14.95

Banana Peppers

$9.95

Subs

Cheesesteak Your Way

Cheesesteak Your Way

$16.50

chopped ribeye, American cheese, with your choice of toppings

Chicken Cheesesteak Your Way

$16.50

chopped chicken, American cheese, with your choice of toppings

The Randolph

The Randolph

$16.50

chopped ribeye wit lettuce, tomato, fried onions & EVO Lot 3 beer cheese

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$16.50

chopped chicken, American cheese, bleu cheese, Texas Pete

The Bad Monkey Cheesesteak

$16.50

chopped ribeye, American cheese, with lettuce, tomato, mayo & fried onions

The Bad Monkey Chicken Cheesesteak

$16.50

chopped chicken, American cheese, with lettuce, tomato, mayo & fried onions

The Hitman

$18.50

chopped ribeye, sauteed peppers, mushrooms, onions, marinara & provolone cheese on a cheesy garlic roll

Cheeseburger Sub

$17.50

all natural beef patties with American cheese and your choice of toppings

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$17.95

Big E's mom's homemade meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone and oregano on a homemade cheesy garlic sub roll

Italian Cold Cut

Italian Cold Cut

$16.95

capicola, genoa salami, *mortadella*, provolone, lettuce & tomato, shaved red onion, oregano & red wine vinaigrette. TRY IT TOASTED (*contains pistachios*)

Caprese Sub

$15.50

tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, chopped romaine & pesto mayo

Salads

Spinach Salad

$12.95

spinach, hardboiled egg, bacon, tomatoes and red onion. Served with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette

Italian Bold Cold Cut Salad

$16.50

chopped romaine, multi colored cherry tomatoes, diced dill pickle, red onion, sliced banana peppers, finely chopped provolone, capicola & genoa salami. Dressed with our apple cider vinaigrette, oregano, sea salt & black pepper.

Field Greens Salad

$11.95

mixed greens from Terrapin Farms, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers and croutons with your choice of dressing

B.L.T. Salad

$14.50

Terrapin Farms field greens, applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, avocado, and house made croutons served with ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.95

Side Caesar Salad

$8.95

WestSide Salmon Salad

$18.50

Greek Salad

$13.50

Arugula Salad

$12.95

Burgers

8 oz. Burger

$13.95

The Whiskey Rebellion

$16.95

The Patty Melted

$16.50

Cuba, Cuba, Cuba

$16.50

Mex Tex Burger

$16.50

MonKETOsis

$16.95

8 oz. burger with jalapeños smothered in cheddar cheese topped with avocado. Served on a bed of field greens with a side of bacon

The Cowboy Burger

The Cowboy Burger

$16.95

fried onion ring, BBQ, bacon, smothered in cheddar cheese

The Hell Burger

$15.95

fiery burger, jalapeños, pickled red onions, pepper jack cheese and avocado

The Very Bad Monkey

$19.50

double cheeseburger with your choice of toppings

Beyond Monkey

$16.50

Bison Burger

$18.50

Sandwiches

Big Kid Grilled Cheese

Big Kid Grilled Cheese

$12.50

AMERICAN, provolone & cheddar on our house made white bread with bacon & tomato

Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

organic chicken breast served on our house made burger roll with a side of pesto mayo

B.A.L.T.

$15.95

Breakfast for Dinner

$15.95

Sides

Side Fries

$2.95

Side Truffle Fries

$3.95

Side Onion Rings

$3.95

Side Meatballs (3)

$9.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Balsamic Vin

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Extra Monkey Sauce

$0.50

Baguette

$1.50

Side Beer Cheese

$1.50

Fried Mac

$4.95

Side Chips

$1.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Honey Sriacha

$0.50

Side Garlic Parm

$0.50

Side Black Bean Salad

$8.95

Side Crab Cake

$16.95

Dessert

Bourbon Vanilla Pudding

$9.95

1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Fresh bread made from scratch everyday. Grass-fed, all-natural beef patties. Homemade dressings and sauces.

