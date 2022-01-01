Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Happy Jack Pancake House

No reviews yet

2504 N Philadelphia Ave

Ocean City, MD 21842

Popular Items

Egg Combo
Bacon
The Jester's Breakfast

Pancakes

Bacon Pancakes

$8.99

Bits of crispy bacon right in the batter.

Banana Pancakes

$8.99

Made with fresh sliced bananas.

Blueberry Pancakes

$8.99

Fresh blueberries mixed right into the batter.

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.99

Tiny semi-sweet chocolate chips sprinkled throughout and whipped cream on top.

Cinnamon Bun Pancakes

$8.99

Filled with sweet cinnamon chips and topped with vanilla cream cheese icing.

Cookie Dough Pancakes

$11.99

Chocolate chip pancakes topped with a scoop of edible chocolate chunk cookie dough and Hershey's syrup.

Cookies & Cream Pancakes

$11.99

Filled with Oreo chunks, topped with marshmallow whipped cream, Hershey's syrup, and more Oreo!

Elvis Pancakes

$11.99

Peanut butter chip pancakes topped with sliced banana, bacon, and peanut butter drizzle.

M&M Pancakes

$8.99

Filled with milk chocolate M&M's. Yum!

Old Fashioned Pancakes

$6.99

A stack of our classic golden pancakes.

PB Chip Pancakes

$8.99

Tiny peanut butter chips sprinkled throughout and whipped cream on top.

Peanut Butter Lover's Pancakes

$9.99

Buttermilk pancakes filled with Reese's pieces and Reese's peanut butter chips then topped with peanut butter drizzle and whipped cream.

Pecan Pancakes

$8.99

Crushed pecans throughout add a crunch!

Pigs in a Blanket

$10.99

Three pancakes wrapped around three sausage links.

Pumpkin Spice Pancakes

$8.99

Sweet and fluffy pumpkin spice pancakes, served in a stack of three!

Silver Dollars

$6.99

Strawberry Pancakes

$8.99

Our pancakes topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream.

Sweet Potato Pancakes

$8.99

Made with delicious, heart-healthy cinnamon sweet potato batter.

Very Berry Pancakes

$9.99

Blueberry pancakes topped with fresh strawberries and a drizzle of sweet raspberry sauce and whipped cream.

GF Blueberry Pancakes

$9.99

Gluten Free with Fresh blueberries mixed right into the batter.

GF Pecan Pancakes

$9.99

Gluten Free with crushed pecans throughout.

GF Old Fashioned Pancakes

$8.10

Three gluten free pancakes.

GF Pigs in a Blanket

$10.99

Three gluten free pancakes wrapped around three sausage links.

GF Cinnamon Bun Pancakes

$9.99

Gluten free pancakes filled with sweet cinnamon chips and topped with vanilla cream cheese icing.

GF Banana Pancakes

$9.99

Gluten free pancakes filled with fresh sliced bananas.

GF Bacon Pancakes

$9.99

Gluten free pancakes with bits of crispy bacon right in the batter.

GF Very Berry Pancakes

$10.99

Gluten free blueberry pancakes topped with fresh strawberries and a drizzle of sweet raspberry sauce.

GF Peanut Butter Lover's Pancakes

$10.99

Gluten free buttermilk pancakes filled with Reese's pieces and Reese's peanut butter chips then topped with peanut butter drizzle.

GF Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.99

Gluten free pancakes with tiny semi-sweet chocolate chips sprinkled throughout and whipped cream on top.

GF M&M Pancakes

$9.99

Gluten free pancakes filled with milk chocolate M&M's. Yum!

GF Strawberry Pancakes

$9.99

Three gluten free pancakes topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream.

GF Elvis Pancakes

$11.99

Gluten free peanut butter chip pancakes topped with a sliced banana, peanut butter drizzle, and bacon.

GF Peanut Butter Chip Pancakes

$9.99

Gluten free pancakes with peanut butter chips sprinkled throughout and whipped cream on top.

French Toast

$9.99

Three slices of thick brioche bread dipped in cinnamon vanilla egg batter and fried golden brown.

Very Berry French Toast

$12.99

Three slices of our French Toast topped with fresh blueberries and strawberries and drizzled with sweet raspberry sauce.

Funky Monkey French Toast

$12.99

Three slices of brioche French Toast topped with sliced banana, chocolate chips, and peanut butter drizzle.

Belgian Waffles

Strawberry Waffle

$8.75

A golden Belgian waffle with fresh strawberries and whipped cream.

Golden Waffle

$7.99

Our classic Belgian waffle.

Pecan Waffle

$8.75

Filled with crunchy crushed pecans.

Blueberry Waffle

$8.75

Fresh blueberries mixed right into the batter.

Smokehouse Waffle

$8.75

Bits of crispy bacon right in the batter.

GF Strawberry Waffle

$9.99

A gluten free Belgian waffle with fresh strawberries and whipped cream.

GF Golden Waffle

$9.10

A plain gluten free Belgian waffle.

GF Pecan Waffle

$9.99

A gluten free waffle with crunchy crushed pecans.

GF Blueberry Waffle

$9.99

A gluten free waffle with fresh blueberries mixed right into the batter.

GF Smokehouse Waffle

$9.99

A gluten free waffle with bits of crispy bacon right in the batter.

Omelettes

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$10.79

Bacon & cheddar cheese.

Cheese Omelette

$9.79

American & cheddar cheese.

Chicken Fajita Omelette

$12.99

Filled with grilled chicken, onions, green peppers, and cheddar cheese, topped with pico de gallo.

Farmer's Omelette

$13.19

Filled with potatoes, cheddar cheese, ham, bacon, green peppers, and onions.

Feta Cheese, Spinach, & Tomato

$10.79
Fiery Santa Fe Omelette

$11.99

Filled with spicy chorizo sausage, jalapenos, and pepperjack cheese and topped with fresh pico de gallo.

Genuine Seafood Omelette

$21.99

Filled with Old Bay seasoned shrimp, crabmeat, and cheddar cheese and served with a side of creamy cheddar Old Bay sauce.

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$10.79

Ham & cheddar cheese.

Loaded Potato Omelette

$11.99

Filled with home fries, crumbled bacon, and cheddar cheese, and topped with our creamy Old Bay cheddar cheese sauce.

Meat Lover's Omelette

$15.99

A huge omelette stuffed with your choice of three meats: bacon, ham, sausage, or scrapple, plus cheddar cheese.

Pesto Egg White Omelette

$11.99

Egg whites whipped with pesto and served omelette style with fresh tomatoes, spinach, and mozzarella cheese.

Plain Omelette

$7.99

Spring Omelette

$10.99

Sauteed asparagus, crumbled bacon, and mozzarella cheese topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with your choice of pancakes, toast, biscuit, or home fries.

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$10.79

Sausage & cheddar cheese.

Scrapple & Cheese Omelette

$10.79

Scrapple & cheddar cheese.

Turkey Sausage & Cheese

$10.79

Turkey sausage & cheddar cheese.

Veggie Omelette

$11.99

Filled with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese.

Western Omelette

$11.99

Filled with ham, cheddar cheese, onions, and green peppers.

Eggs

Egg Combo

$6.99

Two eggs, home fries or grits, and your choice of pancakes, toast, or biscuit. Add bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, chorizo link, ham, or scrapple $3.

Steak & Eggs

$16.99

A tender 8 oz. strip steak cooked to order with two eggs and home fries or grits.

The Jester's Breakfast

$13.99

Three eggs, two meats, and home fries or grits.

The King of Breakfast

$19.99

Three eggs, three meats, home fries or grits, and two sides: pancakes, toast, or biscuit.

Country Steak Breakfast

$14.99

A country-fried steak topped with housemade sausage gravy, served with two eggs, and home fries or grits.

Egg Sandwich

$6.99

Served with home fries.

Scramble Bowl

$12.99

A skillet bowl filled with crispy popcorn chicken, home fries, scrambled eggs, crumbled bacon, topped with melty cheddar cheese and buffalo drizzle. Served with your choice either pancakes, toast, or biscuit.

Eggs Benedict

The Original Eggs Benedict

$12.99

Two eggs, Canadian bacon, and a toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce.

Maryland Benedict

Maryland Benedict

Two eggs and crabmeat on a toasted English muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce and a sprinkle of Old Bay.

BLT Benedict

$12.99

A toasted English muffin topped with sliced tomato, spinach, two eggs, and finished with hollandaise sauce and crisp crumbled bacon.

More Favorites

Avocado Toast

$9.99

Sourdough toast topped with smashed avocado and everything seasoning and served with home fries.

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and your choice of meat: bacon, sausage, ham, chorizo, chicken, or scrapple. Veggie burrito filled with egg, cheese, pico de gallo, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Served with home fries. Add an additional meat for 1.99.

Creamed Chipped Beef

$10.99

Served with home fries.

Sausage Gravy

$10.99

Served with home fries.

Fresh Fruit, Yogurt, and Granola

$7.99

A big bowl of fresh fruit, Greek yogurt cup, and crunchy granola.

Purple Power Bowl

$11.99

Frozen acai berry sorbet with granola, topped with fresh strawberries, sliced bananas, blueberries, and finished with a drizzle of honey.

Sides

Bacon

$3.99

Side Ham

$3.99

Side Scrapple

$3.99

Sausage

$3.99

Home Fries

$2.25

White Toast

$2.25

Wheat Toast

$2.25

Bagel

$2.99

Chorizo Link

$3.99

English Muffin

$2.99

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$4.49

Fresh Fruit Cup

$2.25

Large Grits

$2.99

One Biscuit

$1.50

Rye Toast

$2.25

Side of Cheddar Old Bay Sauce

$0.99

Side of Chipped Beef

$4.99

Side of Sausage Gravy

$4.99

Side Pancakes

$2.25

Small Grits

$1.49

Sourdough Toast

$2.25

Turkey Sausage

$3.99

Two Biscuits

$2.99

Vermont 100% Real Maple Syrup

$3.99

Yogurt Cup

$2.25

Side Avocado

$0.99

Side Pico De Gallo

$0.99

Side Granola

$0.99

Kid's Menu

Two Small Pancakes

$5.49

Add bacon or sausage for .50. Includes a kid's sized drink.

Kid's Two Piece French Toast

$5.49

Add bacon or sausage for .50 Includes a kid's sized drink.

Two Small Pancakes, One Egg, Bacon or Sausage

$6.49

Includes a kid's sized drink.

One Egg, Toast, and Bacon or Sausage

$5.99

Includes a kid's sized drink.

Two Pc French Toast, One Egg, Bacon or Sausage

$6.49

Includes a kid's sized drink.

Kid's Fresh Fruit & Yogurt

$5.49

Includes a kid's sized drink.

Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.99

Beverages

Coffee

$3.10

Freshly Ground and Locally Roasted.

Decaf

$3.10

Dark Roast Coffee

$3.10

Seasonal Coffee

$3.10

Water

Kid's Drink

Orange Juice

$3.49

16 oz.

Apple Juice

$3.49

Cranberry Juice

$3.49

Pineapple Juice

$3.49

Pink Grapefruit Juice

$3.49

Tomato Juice

$3.49

Chocolate Milk

$3.10

Milk

$2.99

Flavored Iced Coffee

$4.99

Mocha, French Vanilla, or Salted Caramel

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee

$5.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.89

Hot Lipton Tea

$2.89

Decaf Lipton Hot Tea

$2.89

Hot Green Tea

$2.89

Unsweet Tea

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Fresh brewed sweet or unsweetened.

Iced Green Tea

$3.25

Peach Green Tea

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Fanta Orange

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25

Mr. Pibb

$3.25

Pink Lemonade

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Bottled Water

$0.94

Water with Lemon

With Ice

Add Oat Milk

$1.00

Espresso Drinks

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Caramel Macchiato

$6.00

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$6.00

Latte

$5.50

Iced Latte

$5.50

Chai Latte

$5.50

Contains dairy & cannot be made dairy-free.

Iced Chai Latte

$5.50

Contains dairy & cannot be made dairy-free.

Mocha Latte

$5.50

Contains dairy & cannot be made dairy-free.

Iced Mocha Latte

$5.50

Contains dairy & cannot be made dairy-free.

Double Espresso

$3.50

Single Espresso Shot

$1.25

Macchiato

$5.50

Iced Macchiato

$5.50

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00

Caramel Apple Macchiato

$6.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Family owned & operated for over 59 years. Breakfast is our specialty!

Location

2504 N Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842

Directions

