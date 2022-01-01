Ocean City American restaurants you'll love

Toast

45th Street Taphouse Bar and Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

45th Street Taphouse Bar and Grille

4507 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City

Avg 3.9 (1241 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ahi Tuna Sandwich$17.00
Fresh Ahi tuna blackened and served Medium rare. Topped with Power Slaw, House-made Sriracha aioli and ponzu sauce on a brioche bun.
Chesapeake Flank Steak$36.00
Topped with Crab Imperial. Choice of Starch and Veg.
Wings$15.00
Choice Of: Buff. BBQ. Spicy BBQ. PBJ. OB. HOB. Swt Chili. Mango Hab. Savage. G-Parm. Korean BBQ. Served with house-made ranch or bleu cheese.
DRY 85 image

 

DRY 85

12 48th St, Ocean City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Pickles$13.00
Cup MD Crab Soup$6.00
Chloe Rose'$8.00
Bad Monkey West image

 

Bad Monkey West

12902 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesesteak Your Way$14.99
chopped ribeye, American cheese, with your choice of toppings
Wings$14.99
10 crispy wings tossed in your choice of buffalo, old bay, honey sriracha, garlic parmesan, or BBQ!
The Cowboy Burger$15.49
fried onion ring, BBQ, bacon, smothered in cheddar cheese
The Hobbit Restaurant image

 

The Hobbit Restaurant

121 81st St, Ocean City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
$25 Gift Card$25.00
BLU Crabhouse & Raw Bar image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

BLU Crabhouse & Raw Bar

2305 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City

Avg 4.5 (989 reviews)
Takeout
Frog Bar and Grill image

 

Frog Bar and Grill

221 Wicomico Street, Ocean City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Franco's Pizza and Bar - Ocean City image

PIZZA

Franco's Pizza and Bar - Ocean City

1513 ATLANTIC AVE, OCEAN CITY

Avg 4.2 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
