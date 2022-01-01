Chicken tenders in Ocean City

Ocean City restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Bull on the Beach - On the Boardwalk between 2nd & 3rd Streets. image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bull on the Beach - On the Boardwalk between 2nd & 3rd Streets.

211 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (634 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Plain, Texas, or BBQ served w/Fries, Ranch, Honey Mustard, or Blue Cheese
More about Bull on the Beach - On the Boardwalk between 2nd & 3rd Streets.
Pancho & Lefty's - Ocean City image

 

Pancho & Lefty's - Ocean City

12911 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries$8.00
More about Pancho & Lefty's - Ocean City
Bad Monkey West image

 

Bad Monkey West

12902 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$12.49
5 chicken tenders served aside a heaping portion of shoestring french fries. Try your tenders tossed in one of our wing sauces!
More about Bad Monkey West

