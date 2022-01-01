Burritos in Ocean City

Go
Ocean City restaurants
Toast

Ocean City restaurants that serve burritos

Guido's Burritos - Salisbury image

GRILL

Guido's Burritos - Salisbury

1303 S Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury

Avg 4.3 (126 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Chicken Burrito$14.99
Guido's Burrito$17.99
More about Guido's Burritos - Salisbury
Happy Jack Pancake House image

 

Happy Jack Pancake House

2504 N Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$9.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and your choice of meat: bacon, sausage, ham, chorizo, chicken, or scrapple. Served with home fries.
More about Happy Jack Pancake House

Browse other tasty dishes in Ocean City

Tuna Rolls

Shrimp Tempura

Miso Soup

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Chips And Salsa

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Ocean City to explore

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston