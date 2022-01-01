Burritos in Ocean City
Ocean City restaurants that serve burritos
More about Guido's Burritos - Salisbury
GRILL
Guido's Burritos - Salisbury
1303 S Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury
|Classic Chicken Burrito
|$14.99
|Guido's Burrito
|$17.99
More about Happy Jack Pancake House
Happy Jack Pancake House
2504 N Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and your choice of meat: bacon, sausage, ham, chorizo, chicken, or scrapple. Served with home fries.