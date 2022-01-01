- Home
OC Wasabi
3316 Coastal Hwy
Ocean City, MD 21842
Popular Items
Soups
Salads
Avocado Salad
large salad topped with avocado and served with homemade ginger dressing
Baby Tako Salad
cooked marinated baby octopus served over a bed of seaweed salad
Holy Crab Salad
jumbo lump crab meat mixed with japanese mayo, smelt roe and scallions
House Salad
garden mix with carrots, tomatoes&cucumbers served with our homemade ginger dressing
Kani Salad
crabstick, cucumber& smelt roe mixed with spicy mayo and topped with tempura crunchies
Seaweed Salad
mixed seaweed marinated in special sesame sauce
Tuna & Avocado Salad
large salad topped with pan seared tuna, avocado & spicy homemade ginger dressing
Appetizers
Beef Negimaki App
scallions rolled with thinly sliced beef, pan fried and served with our homemade teriyaki sauce
Edamame
lightly salted boiled soybeans, quick & delicious
Gyoza dumplings
fried pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce
Hawaiian Poke
marinated ahi poke served over a bed of seaweed salad
Nasu Yaki
tempura powdered and fried eggplant topped with our sweet miso sauce
Pan Fried Squid
squid and broccoli pan fried with sesame oil and served with our teriyaki sauce
Poke Bowl
marinated ahi poke served over bed of rice and seaweed salad
Rockfish Ponzu
fresh rockfish sashimi served in ponzu sauce
Salmon Poke
marinated fresh salmon served over a bed of seaweed salad
Salmon Sashimi App
slices of raw salmon served with shaved daikon
Sashimi Sampler
chef's choice of delectable raw fish slices served with shaved daikon (radish)
Seafood Kushiyaki
salmon, shrimp, scallops, green peppers & onions on a skewers, served with homemade teriyaki sauce
Shrimp & Veg Temp APP
two jumbo shrimp with a variety of vegetables, battered & fried, served with ginger tempura sauce
Shumai Dumplings
steamed shrimp duplings (6pcs) served with a tangy fruit sauce
Spicy Mussels
New Zealand green shell mussels baked with our special spicy sauce, local favorite!
Spicy Mussels/Shrimp
Spicy Shrimp
butterflied shrimp topped with crab meat and our spicy imperial sauce
Spiders House
two soft shell crabs with a variety of vegetables, battered & fried, served with ginger tempura sauce
Sushi Burrito
spicy tuna, salmon, crabstick, avocado, lettuce & cucumber
Sushi Sampler
chef's choice of 4 pieces of sushi nigiri
Takosu
thinly sliced octopus over a bed of cucumber served in rice wine vinegar
Tuna Carpaccio
pan seared tuna served on a bed of seaweed salad & topped with a drizzle of wasabi mayo
Tuna Sashimi App
slices of raw tuna served with shaved daikon
Vegetable Tempura App
a variety of vegetables, battered & fried, served with ginger tempura sauce
White Tuna Sashimi App
slices of raw white tuna served with shaved daikon
Yakitori
pan fried chicken, green peppers & onions, served on a skewers with homemade teriyaki sauce
Yellowtail & Jalapeno
thinly sliced fresh yellowtail sashimi & jalapeno served in ponzu sauce
Yellowtail Sashimi App
slices of raw yellowtail served with shaved daikon
Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice
fried rice with chicken, egg, carrots, peas, onions & pineapple
Maryland Fried Rice
fried rice with crabmeat, shrimp, egg, carrots, peas, onions, pineapple and Old Bay seasoning
Seafood Fried Rice
fried rice with shrimp, crabmeat, scallop, crabstick, egg, carrots, peas, onion, scallion and pineapple
Shrimp Fried Rice
fried rice with shrimp, egg, carrots, peas, onions & pineapple
Shrimp&Chicken Fried Rice
fried rice with shrimp, chicken, egg, carrots, peas, onions & pineapple
Vegetable Fried Rice
fried rice with egg, carrots, peas, onions & pineapple
White Rice Small
White Rice Large
Sushi Rice
Noodles
Chicken Udon
stir-fried udon noodles with chicken, cabbage, carrots, zucchini & onion
Shrimp Udon
stir-fried udon noodles with shrimp, cabbage, carrots, zucchini & onion
Shrimp & Chicken Udon
stir-fried udon noodles with chicken, shrimp, cabbage, carrots, zucchini & onion
Vegetable Udon
stir-fried udon noodles with cabbage, carrots, zucchini & onion
Kitchen Entrees
Beef Negimaki Teriyaki
sauteed thinly sliced beef rolled up with scallions, served with steamed vegetables&teriyaki sauce
Chicken Katsu
panko encrusted chicken breast served with tangy sauce and assortment of tempura vegetables
Chicken Tempura
chunks of chicken&vegetables lightly battered&fried, served with ginger tempura sauce
Chicken Teriyaki
chicken breast sauteed and topped with our homemade teriyaki sauce served with steamed vegetables
Filet Mignon Teriyaki
delectable filet sauteed and topped with our teriyaki sauce & served with steamed vegetables
New York Strip Teriyaki
NY strip sauteed and topped with our homemade teriyaki sauce&served with steamed vegetables
Salmon Teriyaki
salmon sauteed in our homemade teriyaki sauce served with steamed vegetables
Scallop Teriyaki
large fresh scallops sauteed and topped with our teriyaki sauce, served with steamed vegetables
Seafood Teriyaki
salmon, jumbo shrimp&scallops sauteed in our teriyaki sauce, served with steamed vegetables
Sesame Encrusted Tuna
sesame&panko encrusted tuna, topped with wasabi mayo & served with steamed vegetables
Shrimp&Vegetable Tempura
jumbo shrimp&vegetables lightly battered&fried, served with ginger tempura sauce
Tofu Teriyaki
lightly battered tofu, fried and topped with our teriyaki sauce, served with steamed vegetables
Una-Ju
smoked eel over bed of rice, served with pickled daikon&topped with sweet eel sauce
Vegetable Tempura
large selection of vegetables, lightly battered&fried, served with ginger tempura sauce
Sushi Entrees
Chirashi
chef's selection of thinly sliced raw fish over bed of sushi rice
King Boat
chef's large selection of sashimi, 15 pieces of nigiri, california, spicy tuna & cowboy roll, comes with choice of 4 sides (soup or salad)
Local Favorites
spider roll, crunchy roll & dynamite roll
Love Boat for 2
chef's selection of sashimi, 10 pieces of nigiri, california, spicy tuna & cowboy roll, comes with choice of 2 sides (soup or salad)
Ocean Sushi Deluxe
chef's selection of 10 pieces of nigiri sushi & california roll
Sashimi Bounty
advanced selection of thinly sliced raw items, served with bowl of sushi rice
Spicy Roll Combo
spicy tuna, spicy california & coastal roll
Sushi Roll Combo
tuna roll, california & salmon roll
Sushi/Sashimi Combo
5 pieces of nigiri, 5 kinds of sashimi & tuna roll
Tekkadon
large serving of tuna sashimi over bed of sushi rice
Veggie Roll Combo
cucumber roll, mermaid & vegetable roll
Sushi Rolls
1/2 Futo Maki
eel, egg, shitake mushroom, avocado&crabstick
Alaska
shrimp, salmon, scallop, crabstick&cucumber, topped with salmon roe
Asparagus Roll
Avocado Roll
Baked Phatty Jay
crabstick, asparagus, white tuna baked with special spicy sauce&topped w/crunchies&eel sauce
Big Germ
panko shrimp, tuna, avocado topped with fried banana
California
crabstick, cucumber, avocado
Chef's Special
Chef's special creation
Chip
jumbo tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, jalapeno topped with tuna, crunchies, eel sauce&sriracha
Chuck Webb
crabstick, cream cheese, cucumber&smoked salmon topped with eel
Coastal
fresh spicy salmon&cucumber with tempura chips outside
Cowboy
shrimp tempura&eel on the outside
Crazy Amy
yellowtail, smoked salmon, crabstick, scallion in cucumber wrap topped with spicy&wasabi mayo
Crazy Rockin'
cucumber, eel&crabstick topped with tuna, salmon&avocado outside
Crunchy
smoked salmon, eel&avocado with tempura chips outside
Cucumber Roll
Dragon
jumbo tempura shrimp inside topped with avocado and baked eel outside
Dynamite
shrimp, crabstick, lump crab, scallop, avocado, spicy sauce, battered&fried
Eel & Cucumber Roll
Flying Hawaiian
jumbo tempura shrimp and pineapple inside and covered in smelt roe outside
G Money
yellowtail, scallions&smoked salmon topped with G money sauce
Habgoblin
shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado&seared tuna topped with wasabi mayo
Ichiban
spicy scallop&shitake mushroom
Kevin Poole
jumbo lump crabmeat salad with smelt roe, avocado&topped with yellowtail
Key West
spicy conch&avocado with wasabi roe outside
Killa
cucumber, avocado&crabstick topped with tuna
Lemon Roll
jumbo tempura shrimp, cucumber, spicy sauce topped w/salmon, thinly sliced lemon&sweet sauce
M&M Roll
avocado, cream cheese, eel, shrimp, crabstick, wrapped in soy paper, fried&topped with eel sauce
Mackerel & Ginger
Maria's Purple Isle
tuna, mango&avocado
Maryland Roll
jumbo lump crabmeat with asparagus
Mermaid Roll
cream cheese, cucumber, avocado
New York Mike
shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado&crabmeat salad
Ocean City
spicy jumbo lumb crabmeat&asparagus inside topped with avocado outside
Philly Roll
smoked salmon with cream cheese
Rainbow
cucumber, avocado, crabstick topped with tuna, white fish&salmon outside
Salmon Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
jumbo shrimp battered&fried with avocado
Shrimp&Avocado Roll
steamed jumbo shrimp with avocado
Smoked Salmon Roll
Smoked Salmon & Asparagus
Spicy California
crabstick, cucumber, avocado, spicy sauce with smelt roe outside
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
spicy tuna with cucumber
Spider Roll
soft shell crab&cucumber
Sweet Potato Roll
Tuna Roll
Veggie Roll
cucumber, avocado, asparagus&shitake mushroom
Voodiu
avocado, cream cheese, eel, shrimp, crabstick wrapped in seaweed, fried&topped with a sweet&spicy sauce
Yellowtail & Scallion
Sushi Nigiri
Albacore Nigiri
Conch Nigiri
Crabmeat Nigiri
Crabstick Nigiri
Eel Nigiri
Flying Fish Roe Nigiri
Inari Nigiri
Mackerel Nigiri
Octopus Nigiri
Red Clam Nigiri
Red Snapper Nigiri
Rockfish Nigiri
Salmon Nigiri
Salmon Roe Nigiri
Scallop Nigiri
Sea Urchin Nigiri
Shrimp Nigiri
Smelt Roe Nigiri
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
Squid Nigiri
Sweet Shrimp Nigiri
Tamago Nigiri
Tuna Nigiri
Wasabi Roe Nigiri
White Tuna Nigiri
Yellowtail Nigiri
Sushi Sashimi
Albacore Sashimi
Conch Sashimi
Crabmeat Sashimi
Crabstick Sashimi
Eel Sashimi
Flying Fish Roe Sashimi
Inari Sashimi
Mackerel Sashimi
Octopus Sashimi
Red Clam Sashimi
Red Snapper Sashimi
Rockfish Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
Salmon Roe Sashimi
Scallop Sashimi
Sea Urchin Sashimi
Shrimp Sashimi
Smelt Roe Sashimi
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
Squid Sashimi
Sweet Shrimp Sashimi
Tamago Sashimi
Tuna Sashimi
Wasabi Roe Sashimi
White Tuna Sashimi
Yellowtail Sashimi
Desserts
Banana Tempura
fresh banana lightly battered & fried, topped with whipped cream & chocolate syrup
Fried Ice Cream
vanilla ice cream surrounded by pound cake, fried and topped with whipped cream & chocolate syrup
Mochi Mango
ice cream wrapped in pressed rice paper
Mochi Strawberry
ice cream wrapped in pressed rice paper
Mochi Vanilla
ice cream wrapped in pressed rice paper
Mochi Green Tea
ice cream wrapped in pressed rice paper
Mochi Red Bean
ice cream wrapped in pressed rice paper
Mochi Chocolate
ice cream wrapped in pressed rice paper
Mochi Coffee
Sauces/Sides
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Japanese Restaurant and Sushi Bar
3316 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842