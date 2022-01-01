Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

OC Wasabi

3316 Coastal Hwy

Ocean City, MD 21842

Gyoza dumplings
Spicy Tuna Roll
California

Soups

Miso Soup

$4.50

soy bean broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions

Seafood Soup

$7.00

light fish broth with shrimp, surf clam, crabstick and mussel

Salads

Avocado Salad

$9.75

large salad topped with avocado and served with homemade ginger dressing

Baby Tako Salad

$9.75

cooked marinated baby octopus served over a bed of seaweed salad

Holy Crab Salad

$18.00

jumbo lump crab meat mixed with japanese mayo, smelt roe and scallions

House Salad

$8.00

garden mix with carrots, tomatoes&cucumbers served with our homemade ginger dressing

Kani Salad

$8.50

crabstick, cucumber& smelt roe mixed with spicy mayo and topped with tempura crunchies

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

mixed seaweed marinated in special sesame sauce

Tuna & Avocado Salad

$16.50

large salad topped with pan seared tuna, avocado & spicy homemade ginger dressing

Appetizers

Beef Negimaki App

$12.50

scallions rolled with thinly sliced beef, pan fried and served with our homemade teriyaki sauce

Edamame

$7.00

lightly salted boiled soybeans, quick & delicious

Gyoza dumplings

$9.50

fried pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce

Hawaiian Poke

$15.50

marinated ahi poke served over a bed of seaweed salad

Nasu Yaki

$9.50

tempura powdered and fried eggplant topped with our sweet miso sauce

Pan Fried Squid

$9.75

squid and broccoli pan fried with sesame oil and served with our teriyaki sauce

Poke Bowl

$18.00

marinated ahi poke served over bed of rice and seaweed salad

Rockfish Ponzu

$13.00

fresh rockfish sashimi served in ponzu sauce

Salmon Poke

$15.50

marinated fresh salmon served over a bed of seaweed salad

Salmon Sashimi App

$17.50

slices of raw salmon served with shaved daikon

Sashimi Sampler

$18.00

chef's choice of delectable raw fish slices served with shaved daikon (radish)

Seafood Kushiyaki

$13.75

salmon, shrimp, scallops, green peppers & onions on a skewers, served with homemade teriyaki sauce

Shrimp & Veg Temp APP

$14.00

two jumbo shrimp with a variety of vegetables, battered & fried, served with ginger tempura sauce

Shumai Dumplings

$9.50

steamed shrimp duplings (6pcs) served with a tangy fruit sauce

Spicy Mussels

$11.75

New Zealand green shell mussels baked with our special spicy sauce, local favorite!

Spicy Mussels/Shrimp

$13.75

Spicy Shrimp

$13.75

butterflied shrimp topped with crab meat and our spicy imperial sauce

Spiders House

$15.00

two soft shell crabs with a variety of vegetables, battered & fried, served with ginger tempura sauce

Sushi Burrito

$15.50

spicy tuna, salmon, crabstick, avocado, lettuce & cucumber

Sushi Sampler

$10.50

chef's choice of 4 pieces of sushi nigiri

Takosu

$12.00

thinly sliced octopus over a bed of cucumber served in rice wine vinegar

Tuna Carpaccio

$12.75

pan seared tuna served on a bed of seaweed salad & topped with a drizzle of wasabi mayo

Tuna Sashimi App

$18.00

slices of raw tuna served with shaved daikon

Vegetable Tempura App

$9.50

a variety of vegetables, battered & fried, served with ginger tempura sauce

White Tuna Sashimi App

$18.00

slices of raw white tuna served with shaved daikon

Yakitori

$12.00

pan fried chicken, green peppers & onions, served on a skewers with homemade teriyaki sauce

Yellowtail & Jalapeno

$18.00

thinly sliced fresh yellowtail sashimi & jalapeno served in ponzu sauce

Yellowtail Sashimi App

$18.00

slices of raw yellowtail served with shaved daikon

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.00

fried rice with chicken, egg, carrots, peas, onions & pineapple

Maryland Fried Rice

$17.50

fried rice with crabmeat, shrimp, egg, carrots, peas, onions, pineapple and Old Bay seasoning

Seafood Fried Rice

$20.50

fried rice with shrimp, crabmeat, scallop, crabstick, egg, carrots, peas, onion, scallion and pineapple

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.00

fried rice with shrimp, egg, carrots, peas, onions & pineapple

Shrimp&Chicken Fried Rice

$16.50

fried rice with shrimp, chicken, egg, carrots, peas, onions & pineapple

Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.50

fried rice with egg, carrots, peas, onions & pineapple

White Rice Small

$4.00

White Rice Large

$8.00

Sushi Rice

$4.00

Noodles

Chicken Udon

$16.00

stir-fried udon noodles with chicken, cabbage, carrots, zucchini & onion

Shrimp Udon

$17.50

stir-fried udon noodles with shrimp, cabbage, carrots, zucchini & onion

Shrimp & Chicken Udon

$19.00

stir-fried udon noodles with chicken, shrimp, cabbage, carrots, zucchini & onion

Vegetable Udon

$14.00

stir-fried udon noodles with cabbage, carrots, zucchini & onion

Kitchen Entrees

Beef Negimaki Teriyaki

$24.50

sauteed thinly sliced beef rolled up with scallions, served with steamed vegetables&teriyaki sauce

Chicken Katsu

$22.50

panko encrusted chicken breast served with tangy sauce and assortment of tempura vegetables

Chicken Tempura

$23.00

chunks of chicken&vegetables lightly battered&fried, served with ginger tempura sauce

Chicken Teriyaki

$23.00

chicken breast sauteed and topped with our homemade teriyaki sauce served with steamed vegetables

Filet Mignon Teriyaki

$28.50

delectable filet sauteed and topped with our teriyaki sauce & served with steamed vegetables

New York Strip Teriyaki

$27.50

NY strip sauteed and topped with our homemade teriyaki sauce&served with steamed vegetables

Salmon Teriyaki

$24.50

salmon sauteed in our homemade teriyaki sauce served with steamed vegetables

Scallop Teriyaki

$28.00

large fresh scallops sauteed and topped with our teriyaki sauce, served with steamed vegetables

Seafood Teriyaki

$28.00

salmon, jumbo shrimp&scallops sauteed in our teriyaki sauce, served with steamed vegetables

Sesame Encrusted Tuna

$28.00

sesame&panko encrusted tuna, topped with wasabi mayo & served with steamed vegetables

Shrimp&Vegetable Tempura

$24.00

jumbo shrimp&vegetables lightly battered&fried, served with ginger tempura sauce

Tofu Teriyaki

$19.50

lightly battered tofu, fried and topped with our teriyaki sauce, served with steamed vegetables

Una-Ju

$28.00

smoked eel over bed of rice, served with pickled daikon&topped with sweet eel sauce

Vegetable Tempura

$19.50

large selection of vegetables, lightly battered&fried, served with ginger tempura sauce

Sushi Entrees

Chirashi

$28.00

chef's selection of thinly sliced raw fish over bed of sushi rice

King Boat

$99.00

chef's large selection of sashimi, 15 pieces of nigiri, california, spicy tuna & cowboy roll, comes with choice of 4 sides (soup or salad)

Local Favorites

$29.50

spider roll, crunchy roll & dynamite roll

Love Boat for 2

$79.00

chef's selection of sashimi, 10 pieces of nigiri, california, spicy tuna & cowboy roll, comes with choice of 2 sides (soup or salad)

Ocean Sushi Deluxe

$29.00

chef's selection of 10 pieces of nigiri sushi & california roll

Sashimi Bounty

$31.00

advanced selection of thinly sliced raw items, served with bowl of sushi rice

Spicy Roll Combo

$23.00

spicy tuna, spicy california & coastal roll

Sushi Roll Combo

$21.00

tuna roll, california & salmon roll

Sushi/Sashimi Combo

$32.00

5 pieces of nigiri, 5 kinds of sashimi & tuna roll

Tekkadon

$28.00

large serving of tuna sashimi over bed of sushi rice

Veggie Roll Combo

$19.00

cucumber roll, mermaid & vegetable roll

Sushi Rolls

1/2 Futo Maki

$8.75

eel, egg, shitake mushroom, avocado&crabstick

Alaska

$13.50

shrimp, salmon, scallop, crabstick&cucumber, topped with salmon roe

Asparagus Roll

$5.00

Avocado Roll

$5.00

Baked Phatty Jay

$13.75

crabstick, asparagus, white tuna baked with special spicy sauce&topped w/crunchies&eel sauce

Big Germ

$14.75

panko shrimp, tuna, avocado topped with fried banana

California

$6.50

crabstick, cucumber, avocado

Chef's Special

$16.50

Chef's special creation

Chip

$14.75

jumbo tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, jalapeno topped with tuna, crunchies, eel sauce&sriracha

Chuck Webb

$14.50

crabstick, cream cheese, cucumber&smoked salmon topped with eel

Coastal

$9.00

fresh spicy salmon&cucumber with tempura chips outside

Cowboy

$12.75

shrimp tempura&eel on the outside

Crazy Amy

$13.50

yellowtail, smoked salmon, crabstick, scallion in cucumber wrap topped with spicy&wasabi mayo

Crazy Rockin'

$13.50

cucumber, eel&crabstick topped with tuna, salmon&avocado outside

Crunchy

$11.00

smoked salmon, eel&avocado with tempura chips outside

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Dragon

$14.00

jumbo tempura shrimp inside topped with avocado and baked eel outside

Dynamite

$13.50

shrimp, crabstick, lump crab, scallop, avocado, spicy sauce, battered&fried

Eel & Cucumber Roll

$8.50

Flying Hawaiian

$12.75

jumbo tempura shrimp and pineapple inside and covered in smelt roe outside

G Money

$14.00

yellowtail, scallions&smoked salmon topped with G money sauce

Habgoblin

$14.75

shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado&seared tuna topped with wasabi mayo

Ichiban

$9.75

spicy scallop&shitake mushroom

Kevin Poole

$14.50

jumbo lump crabmeat salad with smelt roe, avocado&topped with yellowtail

Key West

$9.50

spicy conch&avocado with wasabi roe outside

Killa

$12.75

cucumber, avocado&crabstick topped with tuna

Lemon Roll

$14.00

jumbo tempura shrimp, cucumber, spicy sauce topped w/salmon, thinly sliced lemon&sweet sauce

M&M Roll

$14.50

avocado, cream cheese, eel, shrimp, crabstick, wrapped in soy paper, fried&topped with eel sauce

Mackerel & Ginger

$8.00

Maria's Purple Isle

$11.50

tuna, mango&avocado

Maryland Roll

$13.75

jumbo lump crabmeat with asparagus

Mermaid Roll

$6.75

cream cheese, cucumber, avocado

New York Mike

$16.50

shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado&crabmeat salad

Ocean City

$14.50

spicy jumbo lumb crabmeat&asparagus inside topped with avocado outside

Philly Roll

$8.50

smoked salmon with cream cheese

Rainbow

$13.50

cucumber, avocado, crabstick topped with tuna, white fish&salmon outside

Salmon Roll

$6.50

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.25

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.75

jumbo shrimp battered&fried with avocado

Shrimp&Avocado Roll

$9.00

steamed jumbo shrimp with avocado

Smoked Salmon Roll

$7.00

Smoked Salmon & Asparagus

$8.50

Spicy California

$7.00

crabstick, cucumber, avocado, spicy sauce with smelt roe outside

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.50

spicy tuna with cucumber

Spider Roll

$10.75

soft shell crab&cucumber

Sweet Potato Roll

$6.75

Tuna Roll

$6.50

Veggie Roll

$7.50

cucumber, avocado, asparagus&shitake mushroom

Voodiu

$14.50

avocado, cream cheese, eel, shrimp, crabstick wrapped in seaweed, fried&topped with a sweet&spicy sauce

Yellowtail & Scallion

$7.50

Sushi Nigiri

Albacore Nigiri

$7.00

Conch Nigiri

$6.75

Crabmeat Nigiri

$8.00

Crabstick Nigiri

$5.50

Eel Nigiri

$7.00

Flying Fish Roe Nigiri

$7.00

Inari Nigiri

$5.00

Mackerel Nigiri

$6.50

Octopus Nigiri

$7.50

Red Clam Nigiri

$6.50

Red Snapper Nigiri

$6.50

Rockfish Nigiri

$7.00

Salmon Nigiri

$7.00

Salmon Roe Nigiri

$7.50

Scallop Nigiri

$6.75

Sea Urchin Nigiri

$9.00

Shrimp Nigiri

$7.00

Smelt Roe Nigiri

$7.00

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$7.25

Squid Nigiri

$6.00

Sweet Shrimp Nigiri

$7.00

Tamago Nigiri

$5.00

Tuna Nigiri

$7.25

Wasabi Roe Nigiri

$7.00

White Tuna Nigiri

$7.25

Yellowtail Nigiri

$7.25

Sushi Sashimi

Albacore Sashimi

$9.50

Conch Sashimi

$9.25

Crabmeat Sashimi

$10.50

Crabstick Sashimi

$8.00

Eel Sashimi

$9.50

Flying Fish Roe Sashimi

$9.50

Inari Sashimi

$7.50

Mackerel Sashimi

$9.00

Octopus Sashimi

$10.00

Red Clam Sashimi

$9.00

Red Snapper Sashimi

$9.00

Rockfish Sashimi

$9.50

Salmon Sashimi

$9.50

Salmon Roe Sashimi

$10.00

Scallop Sashimi

$9.25

Sea Urchin Sashimi

$11.50

Shrimp Sashimi

$9.50

Smelt Roe Sashimi

$9.50

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$9.75

Squid Sashimi

$8.50

Sweet Shrimp Sashimi

$9.50

Tamago Sashimi

$7.50

Tuna Sashimi

$9.75

Wasabi Roe Sashimi

$9.50

White Tuna Sashimi

$9.75

Yellowtail Sashimi

$9.75

Desserts

Banana Tempura

$9.50

fresh banana lightly battered & fried, topped with whipped cream & chocolate syrup

Fried Ice Cream

$9.50

vanilla ice cream surrounded by pound cake, fried and topped with whipped cream & chocolate syrup

Mochi Mango

$2.75

ice cream wrapped in pressed rice paper

Mochi Strawberry

$2.75

ice cream wrapped in pressed rice paper

Mochi Vanilla

$2.75

ice cream wrapped in pressed rice paper

Mochi Green Tea

$2.75

ice cream wrapped in pressed rice paper

Mochi Red Bean

$2.75

ice cream wrapped in pressed rice paper

Mochi Chocolate

$2.75

ice cream wrapped in pressed rice paper

Mochi Coffee

$2.75

Sauces/Sides

Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Wasabi Mayo

$0.75

Eel Sauce

$0.75

Ponzu Sauce

$0.75

G-money Sauce

$0.75

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.25

Tempura Sauce

$1.25

Salad Dressing

$1.00

Steamed Vegetables

$6.50

Sriracha Hot Sauce

$0.75

NA Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Electric Monkey

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed Juice

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Gosling's Ginger Beer

$4.00

Green Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Japanese Soda

$4.00

Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Merchandise

T-Shirt KIDS

$15.00

T-Shirt Long

$25.00

T-Shirt Short

$20.00

Sweatshirt

$45.00

Hat

$18.00
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Japanese Restaurant and Sushi Bar

Location

3316 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842

Directions

