Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rice House Bistro

71 Reviews

$$

9921 Stephen Decatur Hwy

Ocean City, MD 21842

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
General's Chicken

Appetizers

Ahi Tuna

$14.50
Carpaccio

Carpaccio

$17.95

Chirashi Poke

$16.50
Salmon Poke

Salmon Poke

$14.50

Salmon Sashimi

$15.50

Seaweed Salad

$7.75
Tuna Poke Tower

Tuna Poke Tower

$16.95

Tuna Sashimi Carpaccio

$17.95
Yellowtail Octopus Salad

Yellowtail Octopus Salad

$16.95

Dinner

Chirashi

$28.00

Sushi Dinner

$28.00

Sashimi Dinner

$30.00

Sashimi Supreme

$33.00

Sushi Sashimi

$34.00

Sake Don

$19.00

Tekka Don

$28.00

UnaJyu

$23.00

Sushi Platter

$64.00

Rolls

Asparagus Roll

$5.50

Avocado & Cucumber

$5.75

Avocado Roll

$5.50

California Roll

$7.50

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Dynamite

$12.50

Eel Roll

$7.25

Inari Roll

$4.75

Philly Roll

$7.50

Real Crab Roll

$18.00

Salmon Roll

$7.25

Shrimp Roll

$7.25

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.99

Smoked Salmon Roll

$7.50

Spicy California Roll

$7.50

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.50

Spicy Scallop Roll

$8.95

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.25

Spider Roll

$13.50

Tuna Roll

$8.25

White Tuna-escolar

$7.50

Yellowtail Roll

$8.25

Special Rolls

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, topped with tuna, jalapeño pepper, and tempura flakes!
Alaska Roll

Alaska Roll

$17.50
Bistro Roll

Bistro Roll

$18.50
Blondie Roll

Blondie Roll

$18.50

cream cheese, asparagus topped with crab stick salad, tempura flakes and masago

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$16.50
Flaming Phoenix

Flaming Phoenix

$17.50
Monkey J

Monkey J

$15.50
Mr.B Favorite

Mr.B Favorite

$17.50
O's Roll

O's Roll

$17.50
Red October

Red October

$15.50
Smokey Roll

Smokey Roll

$15.50
Sumo Roll

Sumo Roll

$17.50
Thai Roll

Thai Roll

$17.50
Tiger Roll

Tiger Roll

$20.50
Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$20.50
Yin-yang

Yin-yang

$20.50

Kawasaki Roll

$15.50

July Roll

$18.00

Nigiri/Sashimi

N Baby Octopus

$6.25

N Crab Stick

$7.50

N Crabmeat

$14.00

N Ikura

$6.75

N Inari

$4.75

N Masago

$6.75

N Octopus

$7.75

N Rock Fish

$5.75

N Salmon

$7.50

N Scallop

$8.95

N Shrimp

$7.25

N Smoke Eel

$7.50

N Smoked Salmon

$7.50

N Surf Clam

$5.75

N Tobiko

$6.75

N Tomago

$4.50

N Tuna

$8.50

N White Tuna-Escolar

$7.50

N Yellow Tail

$8.25

Sauce / Side

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Sushi Rice

$3.95

2oz Ginger

$1.99

2oz Wasabi

$1.99

8 oz lite soy sauce

$3.00

8oz Ginger

$7.99

8oz Wasabi

$7.99

Half Avocado

$3.00

Soups & Salads

Tom Yum Soup

$13.50

House Wonton Soup

$13.50

Shrimp Dumpling Soup

$5.50

Large Shrimp Dumpling Soup

$10.95

Miso Soup

$4.50
Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$4.50

Large Wonton Soup

$9.00

Chicken Rice Soup

$5.00

Large Chicken Rice Soup

$10.00

Chicken Noodles Soup

$10.00
Avocado Crab Salad

Avocado Crab Salad

$18.95

Winter Salad

$13.00

Bistro Salad

$12.00

Vegetables Crab Soup

$10.00

Appetizers

Bao Bun w/ BBQ Pork

$10.50

Bao Bun w/ Pork Belly

$10.50

Bao Bun w/ Fried Chicken

$10.50

Bao Bun w/ Panko Shrimp

$11.50

Bao Bun w/ Seared Tuna

$12.50

Bao Bun w/ Steak Teriyaki

$11.50

Coconut Shrimp

$13.50

Calamari

$14.00Out of stock

Crab Wonton

$13.50

Dumplings- Fried

$8.99

Dumplings- Steamed

$8.99

Edamame

$7.00
Edamame- Togarashi

Edamame- Togarashi

$7.50

Egg Roll

$3.25

Lettuce Wraps

$13.50

Mussels & Garlic

$13.50

Rock Shrimp

$13.50

Ribs

$14.50

Shrimp Toast

$9.00Out of stock

Steak on a Stick

$9.00

Shrimp Siu Mai

$8.95

Szechuan Dumplings

$9.99
Zucchini

Zucchini

$20.00

Noodles

$0.75

Chicken Tender

$12.00

BBQ Wing

$7.00

Mr.B’s Specialties

Chicken Rice Pot

$20.99

Crispy Fish

$29.00
Pepper Salt Shrimp

Pepper Salt Shrimp

$20.99

Phoenix Chicken

$21.99

Pork Belly Rice Pot

$20.99
Salmon with Ginger Oyster Sauce

Salmon with Ginger Oyster Sauce

$29.00
Scallops And Shrimp

Scallops And Shrimp

$37.00

Steak Cubes Stir Fry

$22.99

Steak and Scallops

$37.00

Steak and Shrimp

$29.00

Bistro Delight

$24.00

Lung Fung Kew

$21.00

Triple Delight

$22.00

Massaman Beef Curry

$22.99

Seafood

Orange Shrimp

$20.00

Spicy Shrimp Stir Fry

$20.00

Shrimp w/ Asparagus

$20.00

Shrimp w/ Broccoli

$20.00

Shrimp w/ Candied Pecans

$20.00

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$20.00

Tom Yum Shrimp

$20.00

Chicken

Bourbon Chicken

$18.50

Chicken Coco

$19.00

Spicy Chicken Stir Fry

$16.00

Chicken Broccoli

$16.00

General's Chicken

$18.50

Kung Po Chicken

$16.00

Orange Chicken

$19.00

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$16.00

White General's

$19.00

Beef / Pork

Crispy Beef

$20.00

Mongolian Beef

$19.00

Orange Beef

$20.00

Pepper Steak

$19.00

Szechuan Beef

$19.00

Mongolian Pork

$18.75

Moo Shu Pork

$18.75

Spicy Pork Stir Fry

$18.75

Pork Broccoli

$18.75

Pasta

Beef Chow Fun

$18.00

Beef Merlot

$21.50

Beef Pad Thai

$20.00
Chicken Pad Thai

Chicken Pad Thai

$18.50
Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$21.50
Dan Dan Noodles

Dan Dan Noodles

$19.50

Hong Kong Style Chicken Chow Mein

$17.50

Shrimp Pad Thai

$20.00

Shrimp Pan-Fried Noodles

$20.50

Shrimp w/ Green Curry Noodles

$20.50

Singapore Noodles

$18.50

Spicy Chicken Noodles

$18.00
Stir Fry Shrimp & Scallop Pasta

Stir Fry Shrimp & Scallop Pasta

$37.50
Steak Pasta

Steak Pasta

$25.50

Thai Shrimp Noodles

$21.50

Beef Noodle Soup

$18.50

Shrimp Curry Laksa Ramen

$18.50
Wonton Noodles Soup

Wonton Noodles Soup

$13.50

Vegetables Noodles Soup

$10.50

Lo Mein

Bistro Lo Mein

$16.50

Beef Lo Mein

$15.50

Shrimp Lo Mein

$15.50

Chicken Lo Mein

$14.50

Pork Lo Mein

$14.50

Veg Lo Mein

$13.50

Plan Lo Mein

$9.99

Rice

Bistro Fried Rice

$16.50

Beef Fried Rice

$15.50

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.50

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.50

Pork Fried Rice

$14.50

Veg Fried Rice

$13.50

Plain Fried Rice

$7.99+

Steam Rice

$2.50+

Vegetables / Vegan

Spicy String Beans

$15.00

Mushrooms & Broccoli

$15.00

General Fried Tofu

$15.00

Vegan Stir Fry

$15.00

Vegan Noodles

$15.00

Bean Curd With Hot Bean Sauce

$15.00

Sauce / Side

Side Steamed Broccoli

$6.99

Side Steamed Snow Peas

$6.99

Brown Sauce

$2.00

Curry Sauce

$2.50

General Sauce

$2.50

Orange Sauce

$2.50

Peanut Sauce

$2.50

Sesame Sauce

$2.50

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$2.00

Szechuan Sauce

$2.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$2.00

White Sauce

$2.00

Hot Oil

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

9921 Stephen Decatur Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842

Directions

Gallery
Rice House Bistro image
Rice House Bistro image
Rice House Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Toast OC
orange starNo Reviews
12744 Ocean Gateway Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Pancho & Lefty's - Ocean City
orange starNo Reviews
12911 Ocean Gateway Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Coastal Smokehouse - 12513 Ocean Gateway
orange starNo Reviews
12513 Ocean Gateway Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Pier 23
orange starNo Reviews
12817 Harbor Road Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Martin Fish Company
orange starNo Reviews
12929 Harbor Rd Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Bad Monkey West - West Ocean City
orange starNo Reviews
12902 Ocean Gateway Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ocean City

The Bayside Skillet
orange star4.0 • 1,954
7701 Coastal Hwy Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Touch of Italy - OC - Ocean City
orange star4.2 • 1,560
6600 Coastal Hwy Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Uber Bagels & Deli - Ocean City
orange star4.5 • 1,550
12601 Coastal HighwaySuite D Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
4th Street Taphouse Bar and Grille
orange star4.2 • 1,141
407 Atlantic Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
BLU CRABHOUSE AND RAW BAR
orange star4.5 • 989
2305 Philadelphia Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Fisher's Popcorn
orange star4.5 • 679
200 South Atlantic Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ocean City
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Millsboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Rehoboth Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Lewes
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Cape May
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston