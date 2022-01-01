Restaurant header imageView gallery

Toast OC

12744 Ocean Gateway

#7

Ocean City, MD 21842

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

18" New York Cheese Pie
12" New York Cheese Pie
Wings

Pizza Pie from 11:30 AM

Super Slice

Super Slice

$19.00

16" at crust and 2 feet to the point. LIMITED TIME: Eat this slice on FB live under 8:27 and receive a $69 e-gift card!

Cheese Calzone

$14.00

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and oregano.

Pizza Wedge

$10.00

10" hero roll sliced open and baked with our secret pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Pizza Kit

Pizza Kit

$9.99

20oz dough ball

$4.99
18" New York Cheese Pie

18" New York Cheese Pie

$19.99

Classic New York Pie made just the way New Yorkers like it!

18" Meat Lovers Pizza

$25.99

Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni and Ham

18" Veggie Pizza

$23.99

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms and Black Olives

18" Bianca Pizza

18" Bianca Pizza

$22.99

No Sauce - Fresh Tomatoes, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Garlic, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

18" Margarita Pizza

18" Margarita Pizza

$23.99

Our Homemade Pizza Sauce with Fresh Mozzarella Cheese and Fresh Basil.

18" "The Hammer"

$23.99

Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon and Ranch Dressing. Hammer Time!

18" The Dylan

$22.99
12" New York Cheese Pie

12" New York Cheese Pie

$14.00

Classic New York Pie made just the way New Yorkers like it!

12" Dylan

$15.50

12" Dylan

$17.99

Appetizers

Shoe String Fries

$6.00

Don't knock 'em till you try 'em!

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Premium chicken tenders

onion rings

$6.00

Beer Battered Baby

Wings

$10.99

seasoned in house

Stuffed Jalapenos

$8.00Out of stock

Hand Stuffed and Roasted in our Pizza Oven

Garlic Bread

$4.99

with our Famous, Housemade Garlic Butter

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

hand cut and breaded cheese sticks flash fried and served with marinara on side.

Meatballs

$7.00

Our housemade ALL Beef meatballs made just the way Nonna taught us.

Fried Calamari

$10.99

Tender, baby Calamari lightly battered and fried to perfection. Served with a side of Marinara Sauce.

Fried Ravioli

$10.00

delicate egg pasta stuffed with premium ricotta cheese. Served Breaded and flash fried with a side of marinara.

Brushetta Caprese

$9.00

Crostini with melted, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, garlic, balsamic glaze and fresh basil.

Eggplant Tower

$11.00

Lightly breaded, flash fried eggplant, stacked and layered with our homemade tomato sauce, fresh ricotta, and mozzarella cheese.

PASTA (avail after 3pm)

Penne w/Sauce

$12.99

Penne tossed in our Homemade Tomato Sauce - add Meatballs or Sausage

Linguine w/Sauce

$12.99

Linguine tossed in our Homemade Tomato Sauce - add Meatballs or Sausage

Fettucine Alfredo

$16.99

Fettuccine in our homemade, Creamy Alfredo sauce.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Shrimp sauteed in a garlic-butter-lemon- white wine sauce with Parmigiana Cheese served over a bed of linguini

Ravioli

$15.99

Delicate, small pockets of egg pasta Stuffed with ricotta cheese and topped with our homemade tomato sauce.

Meat Lasagna

$16.00

Layered with our seasoned ground sirloin and three types of cheeses - fresh rocotta, mozzarella and pecorino. Topped with mozzarella and our homemade tomato sauce.

Penne alla Vodka

$15.99

Penne pasta with our homemade vodka sauce.

CLASSICS (avail after 3pm)

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

Chicken Lightly Floured and Sauteed in a Marsala Wine Reduction with Fresh Mushrooms.

Veal Marsala

$28.00

Veal Lightly Floured and Sauteed in a Marsala Wine Reduction with Fresh Mushrooms.

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.99

Chicken Lightly Breaded, topped with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Pasta.

Veal Parmigiana

$24.00

Veal Lightly Breaded, topped with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Pasta.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.00

Eggplant Lightly Breaded, topped with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Pasta.

Seafood Marinara

Seafood Marinara

$25.00

An old Italian dish. Mussels, Clams and Shrimp over a bed of Lingiuni, served in a chunky, Fresh Herb Tomato Sauce.

Chicken Francese

Chicken Francese

$18.99

Egg battered Chicken sauteed in a light lemon-butter-wine sauce.

Veal Francaise

$24.00

Egg battered Veal sauteed in a light lemon-butter-wine sauce.

Seafood Alfredo

Seafood Alfredo

$26.00

Defy Italian Tradition..by mixing our Homemade Cheesy Alfredo Sauce with Seafood in this Bold twist on an Italian Classic.

Shrimp Fra'Diavolo

$22.00

Shrimp Sauteed in a Garlic and White Wine, finished with a spicy Marinara and served over a bed of Linguini.

Seafood Fra'Diavolo

$26.00

Shrimp, Mussels and Clams Sauteed in a Garlic and White Wine, finished with a spicy Marinara and served over a bed of Linguini.

Shrimp Parmigiana

$20.99

Shrimp Lightly Breaded, topped with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Pasta.

Chicken Milanese

$18.99

Lightly breaded and topped with Arugala @ cherry tomatoes macerated in our famous house Balsamic. Served with a side of Pasta.

Veal Milanese

$24.00

kids

grilled cheese, kids

$7.50

Chicken Tenders, kids

$7.50

Kids Spaghetti W/meatballs

$7.50

mozzarella sticks, kids

$7.50

Sandwiches

Steak Burger

$10.99

Cheese Steak

$12.99

Chicken Cheese Steak

$12.99

Meatball Parm Hero

$12.00
Chicken Parm Hero

Chicken Parm Hero

$12.00

BLT

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00
calabrese club

calabrese club

$11.00
chicken cutlet club

chicken cutlet club

$10.00

Veal Parm Hero

$16.00

Eggplant Parm HERO

$11.99

Salads / Soups

Garden Salad

$10.00

Romaine Hearts, Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers, Cucumbers, Onion and Black Olive. Your choice of Dressing.

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine Hearts, croutons, parmesan cheese and our houseMade Cesar dressing

Spinach Salad

$11.99

Spinach, goat cheese, Strawberries, Toasted Almonds, Cranberries, & our famous House Balsamic

Chopped Salad

$13.99

Italian meats and cheese chopped all together with cucumber, roasted peppers, tomatoes and black olive on top

Arugala Salad

$9.99

Arugala, Tomatoes, red onion and our Famous House Balsamic.

Soup of Day

$6.99

ask Table Attendant for info

Side Salad

$5.00

romaine lettuce with cucumbers and tomatoes.

Sides

1 Meatball Side

$3.00Out of stock

Side Pasta

$5.00

Side Of Sauce

$0.75

Side Salad

$5.00

romaine lettuce with cucumbers and tomatoes.

Breakfast Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Coffee, decaf

$2.50

coffee, iced

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.75

Milk, Chocolate

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.25

Tomato Juice

$3.00

hot tea, decaf

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Birch Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

ginger ale

$2.50

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.25

Coffee

$3.00

Coffee, decaf

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Milk, Chocolate

$3.00

Milk

$2.75

NA Bottles

Coke 20 oz

$2.25

Diet Coke 20 oz

$2.25

Sprite 20 oz

$2.25

Lemonade 20oz

$2.25

Ginger Ale, 20oz

$2.25

Coke 2 Liter

$3.50Out of stock

Diet Coke 2 Liter

$3.50

Sprite, 2 Liter

$3.50

Bottle Water, deer park

$1.50

Please allow 2 hour minimum as these are prepared to order

Chicken Parmigiana Family Meal

Chicken Parmigiana Family Meal

$59.99

Half tray of chicken parmigiana, one half tray of salad, large side of pasta and bread.

Chicken Francaise Family Meal

Chicken Francaise Family Meal

$59.99

Half tray of our infamous chicken Francaise, one half tray of salad, large side of pasta and bread.

Penne alla Vodka Family Meal

$59.99

Ravioli Family Meal

$59.99

Bruschetta, Full Tray

$80.00

Party Wings, half tray

$59.99

Chicken Parm, Full Tray

$95.00

Chicken Francaise, Full Tray

$95.00

Eggplant Parmigiana Family Mael

$59.99

Penne alla Vodka, Full Tray

$80.00

Fettucine Alfredo, Full Tray

$80.00

Half Tray Meatballs

$60.00

Chicken Marsala, family meal

$75.00

Veal Francaise, Family Meal

$105.00

Shrimp Scampi, Half Tray

$65.00

Penne Vodka, Half Tray

$45.00

Chicken Francaise, Half Tray

$55.00

Chicken Parm, Half Tray

$50.00

Eggplant Parm, Half Tray

$50.00

Cesar Salad, Full Tray

$50.00

Pasta Tomato Sauce, Ha!f Tray

$40.00

1/2 Tray Garden Salad

$39.00

salad, 1/2 tray spinach

$45.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:59 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:59 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic, Classic Italian dishes combined with the ONLY True New York Style Pizza in Ocean City and amazing breakfast.

Website

Location

12744 Ocean Gateway, #7, Ocean City, MD 21842

Directions

