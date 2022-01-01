Toast OC
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:59 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:59 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic, Classic Italian dishes combined with the ONLY True New York Style Pizza in Ocean City and amazing breakfast.
Location
12744 Ocean Gateway, #7, Ocean City, MD 21842
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Coastal Smokehouse - 12513 Ocean Gateway
No Reviews
12513 Ocean Gateway Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Ocean City
Uber Bagels & Deli - Ocean City
4.5 • 1,550
12601 Coastal HighwaySuite D Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurant
More near Ocean City