Dayton's Chicken OC 606 South Atlantic Avenue

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Ham & Cheese Sandwich


SANDWICHES/SUBS

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Hot Dog

$7.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

with cheese, lettuce & tomato

Cheesesteak

$15.50

with lettuce & tomato

Chicken Cheesesteak

$15.50

with lettuce & tomato

Cheeseburger Sub

$15.50

with lettuce & tomato

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

FRIES/SIDES

SM Funnel Fries

$7.99

Dusted with powdered sugar

LG Funnel Fries

$12.99

Dusted with powdered sugar

Coleslaw

$2.99

Mac n' Cheese

$4.99

SM Bdwalk Fries

$6.25

*Cooked in Peanut Oil in seperate kitchen

MD Bdwalk Fries

$8.25

*Cooked in Peanut Oil in seperate kitchen

LG Bdwalk Fries

$11.25

*Cooked in Peanut Oil in seperate kitchen

Bacon Ranch Cheese Fries

$14.99

Chili Ch Bdwalk Fries

$13.75

Bac & Chz Fries

$13.75

Cornbread

$2.99

S/O FF Chz

$3.00

FRIED CHICKEN/SEAFOOD

Chicken Tenders

$12.25

Fresh-breaded, Your choice of dipping sauce

Breast

$4.75

Served with cornbread

Pick any 2

$5.50

Choose from: Legs, Thighs, Wings; Served with cornbread

2 Piece Platter

$14.99

Served with french fries, coleslaw & cornbread

4 Piece Platter

$17.99

Served with french fries, coleslaw & cornbread

Bucket - 8 pc

$23.99

Served with cornbread

Bucket - 12 pc

$26.99

Served with cornbread

Bucket - 16 pc

$35.00

Served with cornbread

Crabcake Sandwich

$19.99

with lettuce & tomato

Softshell Sandwich

$19.99

With lettuce & tomato

Oyster Basket

$15.25

wtih french fries & tarter sauce

Shrimp Basket

$15.25

with french fries & cocktail sauce

PIZZA

Large

$21.50

Medium

$18.00

Personal

$11.50

#1 Combo Chz Slice

$6.00

Includes a regular drink.

#1 Combo Pep Slice

$6.50

Includes a regular drink.

#2 Combo 2 Slices Chz

$9.50

Includes a regular drink.

#2 Combo 2 Slices Pep

$10.50

Includes a regular drink.

Slice Cheese

$3.75

Slice Pepperoni

$4.25

Slice Mushroom

$4.25

Slice Pep & Mush

$5.00

BEVERAGES

Regular/Med Fountain Drink

$3.25

Dough Roller Cup

$5.00

32 oz Dough Roller Souvenir Cup. Refill for $1.50 (only at boardwalk locations)

Refill DR Cup

$1.50

Starbucks Frappucino

$5.00

Bang Energy Drink

$5.00

Gatorade

$4.75

Bottle Water

$2.00

Cup Water $

$0.50

EXTRA SAUCES

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

COCKTAIL SAUCE

$0.50

TARTER SAUCE

$0.50

MARINARA

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

606 South Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City, MD 21842

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

