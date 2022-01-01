Go
Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

1010 highway 6 N • $$

Avg 3.8 (1135 reviews)

Popular Items

ToGo Margarita Rocks 32oz$12.00
Burger$14.00
Fresh Cut Fries$4.00
Ranch$0.75
Bacon Bacon Burger$15.00
Tailgate Beef Slider$3.50
12 Pc Wings$15.00
ToGo Margarita Frozen 32oz$12.00
Swiss Mushroom Burger$14.00
Fried Pickles$8.00
Casual
Sports
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1010 highway 6 N

houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Salata

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

High Tower Cafe #3 Park Row

At High Tower, we are redefining the perception typically of
deli cafés in buildings. With over 28 years of success in the deli café industry, we
know how to exceed the expectations of your unique target audience. Since 1991, High
Tower has brought Houston fresh, fast meal options in restaurants that combine a warm
atmosphere, high quality ingredients, and convenience that keeps customers coming
back day after day. Our honest business practices and decades of industry experience
in high profile settings make High Tower an asset for any corporate environment.

Salata

