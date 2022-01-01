Go
Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

14515 Katy Freeway • $$

Avg 4.5 (860 reviews)

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

14515 Katy Freeway

Houston TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
