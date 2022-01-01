Go
Toast

Sweet Paris

Welcome to Our Wonderful World of Crêpes!

SANDWICHES • CREPES

797 Sorella court • $$

Avg 4.4 (1783 reviews)

Popular Items

Plain Waffle$6.25
The Houstonian$10.95
mozzarella, bacon, sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, & fresh jalapeños
Nutella Bananas Crêpe$9.00
La Canadienne$10.75
poutine cheese, scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, & maple syrup
S'mores Crêpe$10.25
nutella, torched marshmallows, graham crackers, & semi-sweet chocolate drizzle
Nutella Strawberries Crêpe$9.00
Nutella with Strawberries & Bananas Crêpe$9.50
Chicken Alfredo$11.25
grilled chicken, mushrooms, mozzarella, parmesan, & alfredo sauce
The Feast$10.50
scrambled eggs, feta, ricotta, mozzarella, tomatoes, spinach, & mushrooms
Chicken Carbonara$11.25
grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon, parmesan, & cream sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

797 Sorella court

Houston TX

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ember & Greens

No reviews yet

Casual chic restaurant & cocktail bar serving up delicious dishes for every diet.

Avalon Diner - Memorial Villages

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Goode Co. Barbeque - Memorial

No reviews yet

Orders placed online will be for pick-up only.

Collina's Italian Cafe - Memorial

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston