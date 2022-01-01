Go
Sweet Paris

Welcome to our wonderful world of crêpes!

23501 CINCO RANCH BLVD SUITE S-120

Popular Items

Nutella Bananas Crêpe$9.00
Nutella Strawb Crêpe$9.00
Chicken Florentine$11.25
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
The Houstonian$10.95
mozzarella, bacon, sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, & fresh jalapeños
Philly Cheesesteak$11.95
ribeye steak, steakhouse provolone sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, & bell peppers
Chicken Carbonara$11.25
grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon, parmesan, & cream sauce
Le Mexicain$10.95
scrambled eggs, queso fresco, refried beans, cumin and cinnamon spiced carnitas, topped with chipotle sauce, crema, avocado, & cilantro
Apple Cinammon Crème Brûlée Crêpe$10.95
torched vanilla cream with caramelized apples, dulce de leche, & cinnamon
DDL w/ Strawb/Ban Crêpe$9.75
Nutella Straw/Ban Crêpe$9.50
Location

KATY TX

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
