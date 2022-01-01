Go
Toast

Crust Pizza Co.

Perfection Right Down to the Crust

PIZZA

9920 GASTON RD • $$

Avg 4.6 (880 reviews)

Popular Items

14" Chz$13.00
Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
12" Chz$11.00
Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
Garlic Knots$6.50
Kid's Pizza$5.00
Caesar Salad$5.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, fresh Parmesan with Caesar dressing
Garlic Cheese Bread$6.50
16" Chz$15.00
Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
Baked Buffalo Wings$10.00
House Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, and croutons
10" Chz$9.00
Pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9920 GASTON RD

KATY TX

Sunday10:30 am - 9:40 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:40 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:40 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:40 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:40 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:40 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:40 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ginger Thai

No reviews yet

Welcome to Ginger Thai!

Fat Tuesday

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salata

No reviews yet

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

Tony's Italian Deli

No reviews yet

https://www.toasttab.com/tonys-italian-deli-6825-s-fry-rd-500/rewardsSignup

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston