Mugz Coffee Bar

Welcome Mugz Friends!

SANDWICHES

503 fm 359 Suite 190 • $

Avg 4.5 (396 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Taco$2.75
Limited Thurs, Fri, Sat only, Freshly prepared in house with eggs, potatoes, choice of bacon or sausage on flour tortilla
Latte$3.25
Espresso shot with steamed milk
Bagel$3.00
Choose your flavor and topping
Kolache$3.25
Mugz House Favorite
Dark Mocha$3.70
Espresso mixed with dark or white chocolate sause and steamed milk
Scone$3.00
Fresh baked from scratch ingredients in house
Muffin$3.00
Fresh baked from scratch ingredients in house
Frappe$4.66
Concentrated cold brew, milk of coice, and a favorite flavor combo
Frozen hot chocolate$4.30
Blended chocolate with vanilla, no coffee
Cup of ice water$0.60
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

503 fm 359 Suite 190

Richmond TX

Sunday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
