Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee - Sugarland

485 Reviews

$

13533 University Blvd

#200

Sugar Land, TX 77479

Order Again

Popular Items

Nutella
Grilled Chicken
Smoked Salmon

Coffee & Espresso

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.25+

Your choice of our locally roasted Medium or Dark blend

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Brewed fresh daily!

Loose Leaf Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.25+

Many choices for many palates!

Double Shot Espresso

Double Shot Espresso

$3.25

Espresso Con Panna

$3.75

Double shot of espresso topped with whipped cream

Espresso Macchiato

$3.75

Double shot of espresso topped with foam

Flat White

$4.50

Hot Water

$1.00

Specialties

Americano

$3.25+

A blend of brewed espresso poured over hot water for wonderfully rich taste

Cafe au Lait

$3.75+

Our dark roast coffee mixed with steamed milk

Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$4.25+

Espresso and steamed milk with a thin layer of milk foam on top

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Espresso and steamed milk with a thick layer of milk foam on top

Caramel Crisp

$4.50+

Espresso mixed with vanilla, caramel sauce and steamed milk with a thin layer of milk foam on top

Coco Addiction

Coco Addiction

$4.75+

A blend of espresso, white mocha and heavy cream served over ice

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.25+

48-hour, cold steeped coffee that gives a full-flavored coffee experience

Mocha

$4.75+

Espresso mixed with chocolate sauce and steamed milk with a thin layer of milk foam on top

Matcha Latte

$4.95+

Gingerbread Latte

$4.95+

Peppermint Latte

$4.95+

Cococcinos

Classic Espresso Cococcino

$4.99+

Concentrated Cold Brew, vanilla, espresso, milk and our house espresso gelato blended with ice and topped with whipped cream

Mocha Cococcino

Mocha Cococcino

$4.99+

Concentrated Cold Brew, vanilla, chocolate sauce, milk and our house gelato blended with ice and topped with whipped cream

Caramel Cococcino

Caramel Cococcino

$4.99+

Concentrated Cold Brew, vanilla, caramel sauce, espresso, milk and our house Dulce de Leche gelato blended with ice and topped with whipped cream

Vanilla Cococcino

$4.99+

Concentrated Cold Brew, vanilla, milk and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice and topped with whipped cream

Chai Tea Cococcino

$4.99+

Concentrated Cold Brew, vanilla, chai syrup, milk and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice and topped with whipped cream

Smoothies

Apple Crisp

$6.39+

Almond milk, apple juice, vanilla, banana, cinnamon apples and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice until smooth

Berry Berry

Berry Berry

$6.39+

Almond milk, vanilla, banana, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice until smooth

Coco Green

Coco Green

$6.39+

Almond milk, orange juice, vanilla, banana, grapes, strawberries and spinach blended with ice until smooth

Coco Loco

Coco Loco

$6.39+

Almond milk, orange juice, vanilla, pineapple, banana, and our house coconut gelato blended with ice until smooth

Daily Fix

$6.39+

Almond milk, vanilla, hazelnut, protein powder, banana, espresso and our house chocolate gelato blended with ice until smooth

Power Up

Power Up

$6.39+

Almond Milk, vanilla syrup, peanut butter, banana and protein powder blended with ice until smooth

Skinny Mini

Skinny Mini

$6.39+

Almond milk, vanilla, protein powder, banana, strawberries, and our house vanilla gelato blended with ice until smooth

Tropical Kiss

$6.39+

Almond milk, orange juice, vanilla, strawberries, pineapple, mango and our house coconut gelato blended with ice until smooth

Peaches and Cream

$6.95+

Tropical Peach

$6.95+

Cookies and Cream

$6.39+

Classic Favorites

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.25+

Made in house. Order it plain or add strawberry, peach or raspberry flavoring

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.95+

Each cup made fresh with hand-steamed milk and rich chocolate sauce

Sweet Moroccan Mint Tea

Sweet Moroccan Mint Tea

$3.50+

Jasmine Tea made sweet with a hint of fresh mint

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

Chai concentrate mixed with steamed milk and topped with milk froth

Arnold Palmer

$3.50+

Mixture of our house made lemonade and tea

Milk

$2.75

Italian Cream Soda

$4.75+

Layered drink our house vanilla gelato, your choice of flavoring, perrier, and heavy cream, over ice and topped with whipped cream

Ready Drinks

Bottle Juice

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.00

Mexican Cola

$3.25

Bottled Coke

$2.95

Can Soda

$1.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Pellegrino

$3.25

Perrier

$3.25

Sparkling Ice

$3.25

Red Bull

$5.50

Cup Of Ice

$0.50

Caprison

$1.25

Bottled Soda

$2.95

Sweet Crepes

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$10.95

Cinnamon Apples topped with Vanilla Gelato, Graham Cracker Crumbs, Cinnamon Sugar and Drizzled with Caramel Sauce

Banana & Cinn. Apples

Banana & Cinn. Apples

$10.95

Cinnamon apples and sliced bananas topped with powdered sugar, vanilla custard and caramel sauce

Bananas Foster

Bananas Foster

$9.95

Sliced bananas and caramel sauce topped with powdered sugar, more caramel sauce a scoop of our house gelato and whipped cream

Cheesecake

$10.95

Cheesecake and your choice of ingredient topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream

Cinnamon & Sugar

Cinnamon & Sugar

$6.95

Crepe sprinkled with cinnamon sugar inside and outside and topped with powdered sugar

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$8.95

Crepe filled with cinnamon butter cream and rolled into the shape of a cinnamon roll. Topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon sugar

Coco Classic

Coco Classic

$7.95

Peanut butter, strawberry jelly and sliced bananas topped with powdered sugar

Coco's Crepe

Coco's Crepe

$8.95

Strawberries topped with powdered sugar, whipped cream, caramel sauce and chocolate sauce

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$10.95

Creme brulee and strawberries topped with caramelized sugar, powdered sugar and chocolate sauce

Crepe au Miel

Crepe au Miel

$9.95

Peanut butter, toasted almonds and sliced bananas topped with powdered sugar, more toasted almonds and honey

Crepe Suzette

Crepe Suzette

$9.95

Melted butter and brown sugar topped with powdered sugar, our house gelato and drizzled with orange reduction

Dulce de Leche

Dulce de Leche

$7.95

Dulce de Leche, toasted almonds and choice of strawberries or sliced bananas topped with powdered sugar

Lemon Custard

$8.95
Lemon Poppy Seed

Lemon Poppy Seed

$10.95

Crepe filled with our House Lemon Curd, topped off with Blueberry, Poppy Seeds and drizzled with Vanilla Custard

Nutella

Nutella

$7.95

Nutella topped with powdered sugar

S'mores

S'mores

$9.95

Mini marshmallows, graham cracker crumbs and chocolate chips topped with powdered sugar, 3 torched large marshmallows and drizzled with chocolate sauce

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$10.95

Crepe filled with Tres Leches Cake and topped off with Whipped Cream, Strawberries, Chocolate Sauce and Vanilla Custard

White Choc. Raspberry

White Choc. Raspberry

$10.95

White chocolate mousse and sliced bananas topped with powdered sugar and raspberry compote

Brioche French Toast

$10.95

Peach Melba

$11.95

Cookies and Cream

$10.95

Pumpkin Creme Brulee Crepe

$10.95

Savory Crepes

Breakfast Crepe

Breakfast Crepe

$10.95

Scrambled Eggs, Moroccan Merguez Sausage and Cheddar Cheese

Chicken Avocado

$11.95
Chicken & Spinach

Chicken & Spinach

$10.95

Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Roasted Chicken topped with Mushroom Pesto Sauce

Chicken & Vegetables

Chicken & Vegetables

$11.95

Baby Greens, Roasted Vegetables, Feta Cheese and Roasted Chicken topped with Sun-dried Tomato Pesto Sauce

Goat Cheese

Goat Cheese

$9.95

Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers and Goat Cheese topped with Harissa Aioli

La Galette

La Galette

$9.95

Whole Wheat Crepe filled with Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Roasted Vegetables, Sauteed Mushrooms and Cheddar Cheese topped with Red Pepper Pesto Sauce

Mediterranean Crepe

Mediterranean Crepe

$9.95

Baby Greens, Roasted Tomatoes, Olives and Feta Cheese topped with Harissa Aioli

Moroccan Sausage Crepe

Moroccan Sausage Crepe

$10.95

Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Merguez Moroccan Sausage topped with Sun-dried Tomato Pesto Sauce

Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$12.95

Baby Greens, Red Onion Capers, Cream Cheese and Smoked Salmon

Turkey & Cheddar

Turkey & Cheddar

$9.95

Turkey and Cheddar Cheese

Beef Bourguignon Crepe

$11.95

La Jardinere

$9.95

Parmigiano COM

$12.95

Moroccan Chicken crepe

$13.95

Ultimate Crepe

$14.95

Paninis

Breakfast Croissant

Breakfast Croissant

$10.95

Caramelized Onions, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese and Merguez Moroccan Sausage served in a croissant

Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

$8.95

Basil Pesto Mayo spread on both slices of bread with Fresh Basil, Roasted Tomatoes and Fresh Mozzarella

Croque Monsieur

Croque Monsieur

$9.95

A French classic with Harissa Aioli and Dijon Mustard spread on both slices of bread with Swiss Cheese and your choice of protein, cooked until golden brown.

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$10.95

Basil Pesto spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Roasted Chicken

Mediterranean Panini

Mediterranean Panini

$10.95

Harissa Aioli spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Goat Cheese and Roast Chicken

Moroccan Sausage Panini

Moroccan Sausage Panini

$10.95

Mushroom Pesto Mayo spread on both slices of bread with Caramelized Onions, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Merguez Moroccan Sausage

Smoked Salmon Panini

$12.95

Mayonnaise spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Cream Cheese, Red Onion Capers and Smoked Salmon

Waffles

Sugar Waffle

Sugar Waffle

$7.95

Cut into 6 strips, topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side

Waffle Gelato Sandwich

Waffle Gelato Sandwich

$9.95

A waffle cut in half and sandwiching your choice of our house gelato and topped with Caramel and Chocolate Sauce

Tuscan Waffle

Tuscan Waffle

$10.95

A waffle drizzled with Harissa Aioli and topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Tomatoes, Scrambled Eggs, Baby Greens, Parmesan Cheese and a dash of salt & pepper

Avocado Toast Waffle

$10.95

CYO

CYO Sweet Crepe

CYO Sweet Crepe

$8.95

Create your own sweet crepe, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce

CYO Savory Crepe

CYO Savory Crepe

$8.95

Create your own savory crepe, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce

CYO Sweet Waffle

CYO Sweet Waffle

$9.45

Create your own sweet waffle, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce

CYO Savory Waffle

CYO Savory Waffle

$9.45

Create your own savory waffle, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce

Croissant

$3.00

Soups & Salads

Tomato Bisque Soup

Tomato Bisque Soup

$4.95

Creamy and rich tomato base soup made from scratch

Coco's Classic Salad

Coco's Classic Salad

$8.95

Baby Greens, Sliced Strawberries, Toasted Almonds, Goat Cheese and Raspberry Vinaigrette served on the side

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Romaine Lettuce tossed with Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing

Soup & Salad Combo

Soup & Salad Combo

$8.95

Make it a combo! Choice of a Soup and Salad!

Beef Soup

$5.95

Mixed Veggie Soup

$4.95Out of stock
Potato Soup

Potato Soup

$4.95

Smooth and savory potato base soup made from scratch

Gelato

ONE Scoop

ONE Scoop

$3.75
TWO Scoops

TWO Scoops

$5.75

Pastries

BARS

BARS

$3.95
Muffin

Muffin

$3.95

Cheesecake - NY Style

$6.95

Chocolate Eruption

$6.95
Cookies

Cookies

$2.00
Croissant

Croissant

$2.95

Mini Chocolate Lave Cake

$4.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Satisfy your cravings with delicious Crêpes, Waffles & Coffee with chef-driven cuisine and beverages at quick-service prices.

Location

13533 University Blvd, #200, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Directions

