Sugar Land cafés you'll love

Toast

Must-try cafés in Sugar Land

Sweet Paris image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

15911 City Walk, Sugar Land

Avg 4.6 (602 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Carbonara$11.25
grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon, parmesan, & cream sauce
Allison's Parfait$10.25
vanilla low fat yogurt, bananas, strawberries, granola, toasted almonds, & a drizzle of honey
Apple Cinammon Crème Brûlée Crêpe$10.95
torched vanilla cream with caramelized apples, dulce de leche, & cinnamon
More about Sweet Paris
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES • WAFFLES

Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee

13533 University Blvd, Sugar Land

Avg 4.7 (485 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Crepe$9.95
Scrambled Eggs, Moroccan Merguez Sausage and Cheddar Cheese
Moroccan Sausage Crepe$9.95
Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Merguez Moroccan Sausage topped with Sun-dried Tomato Pesto Sauce
Sugar Waffle$6.95
Cut into 6 strips, topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side
More about Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
0206 - TX-Sugar Land image

 

0206 - TX-Sugar Land

13509 University Blvd., Ste A200, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0206 - TX-Sugar Land

