Phat Eatery

Order online @ phateatery.com

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

23119 Colonial Parkway • $$

Avg 4.6 (1793 reviews)

Popular Items

Satay Skewers Half & Half (4)$10.00
Curry Laksa$16.00
Mild spicy coconut curry broth, home made curry powder, MIxed rice noodle and egg noodle, Jumbo prawns, chicken, bean sprouts, tofu
Beef Hor Fun$16.00
Black Angus beef. Flat noodles, soy sauce, onion, bean sprout
Roti WIth Curry Chicken Dip$7.00
Indian flat bread with boneless curry chicken dip
Malaysian Chicken Curry$19.00
ABF Chicken, galangal, pandan leaf, potato, turmeric
CK Teow$17.00
Flat noodle, shrimp, calamari, sriracha, chinese sausage, bean sprouts, egg, chives in smoky soy sauce
PASSION DRAGON$6.00
Passion fruit + dragon fruit + Maca root + Pineapple + Pear
Sizzling Tofu$19.00
House-made egg tofu, choice of minced chicken and chopped shrimp sauce or vegetable sauce
Roti Canai$5.00
Malaysian favorite, must try, indian flat bread,curry dip
Har Gau (3)$6.00
Crystal prawn dumpling, house-made mustard
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

23119 Colonial Parkway

Katy TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
