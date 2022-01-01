Go
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee

Satisfy your cravings with delicious Crêpes, Waffles & Coffee with chef-driven cuisine and beverages at quick-service prices.

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES • WAFFLES

13533 University Blvd • $

Avg 4.7 (485 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken$9.95
Basil Pesto spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Roasted Chicken
Tuscan Waffle$9.95
A waffle drizzled with Harissa Aioli and topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Tomatoes, Scrambled Eggs, Baby Greens, Parmesan Cheese and a dash of salt & pepper
Sweet Moroccan Mint Tea
Jasmine Tea made sweet with a hint of fresh mint
Tres Leches$9.95
Crepe filled with Tres Leches Cake and topped off with Whipped Cream, Strawberries, Chocolate Sauce and Vanilla Custard
Chicken & Spinach$9.95
Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Roasted Chicken topped with Mushroom Pesto Sauce
Tomato Bisque Soup$4.95
Creamy and rich tomato base soup made from scratch
Mediterranean Crepe$8.95
Baby Greens, Roasted Tomatoes, Olives and Feta Cheese topped with Harissa Aioli
Smoked Salmon$11.95
Baby Greens, Red Onion Capers, Cream Cheese and Smoked Salmon
CYO Sweet Waffle$8.95
Create your own sweet waffle, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce
Nutella$6.95
Nutella topped with powdered sugar
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

13533 University Blvd

Sugar Land TX

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
