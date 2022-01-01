Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
Satisfy your cravings with delicious Crêpes, Waffles & Coffee with chef-driven cuisine and beverages at quick-service prices.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES • WAFFLES
13533 University Blvd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
13533 University Blvd
Sugar Land TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
0206 - TX-Sugar Land
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0036
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Big Ben Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Guru Burgers & Bowls
Burgers & Bowls!