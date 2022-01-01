Go
Orleans Seafood Kitchen

Orleans Seafood Kitchen gives you the authentic taste of Louisiana right here in the Bayou City! Delighting diners since 2008, Orleans offers house-made Cajun classics served up just the way you like ‘em. Whether you’re craving a few pounds of our unforgettable boiled crawfish, hot seafood gumbo, rich étouffée, tasty po’boys or fresh fish — Orleans is your number one destination for “Casual, Classic, Cajun.”

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN

20940 Katy Freeway G • $$

Avg 4 (459 reviews)

Popular Items

**Pasta St. Charles$13.99
Fettuccine tossed w/ shrimp, crawfish & smoked sausage in a creole Parmesan sauce served w/ garlic bread.
**Cup Seafood Gumbo$6.49
Shrimp, Crawfish, Crabmeat & white rice. Served w/Garlic Bread
**Boudin Egg Rolls$3.99
Monterey jack cheese stuffed in boudin served with Remoulade
**Bowl Seafood Gumbo$8.49
Shrimp, Crawfish, Crabmeat & white rice. Served w/Garlic Bread
Shrimp Po'Boy$13.11
Pickles, lettuce, tomatoes & Remoulade Sauce. Served w/ French Fries
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

20940 Katy Freeway G

Katy TX

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

