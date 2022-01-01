Go
City Steam Brewery

Come in and enjoy upscale casual cuisine with a brewery atmosphere! Open 7 days a week.

HAMBURGERS

942 Main Street • $$

Popular Items

Large Four Cheese Mac & Cheese$16.00
Cavatappi pasta. Mozzarella, cheddar, jack, and Asiago cheeses. Topped with toasted panko crumbs and frizzled onions. Available Gluten Free.
Mini Mac & Cheese$5.00
Cavatappi pasta. Mozzarella, cheddar, jack, and Asiago cheeses. Topped with toasted panko crumbs and frizzled onions. Available Gluten Free.
BBQ Burger$14.00
100% fresh beef with no by-products. Cheddar cheese, chipotle BBQ sauce, frizzled onions. Served on a Brioche roll or substitute whole wheat wrap. Gluten free roll +$2. Choice of side.
Small Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine, house made croutons, parmesan cheese, Cesar dressing.
Classic Burger$13.00
6oz burger. 100% fresh beef with no by-products. Cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served on a Brioche roll. Gluten free roll +$2. Choice of side.
JUNGLE CRUSH$12.00
Modern IPA 7% abv
A house favorite: low malt profile with massive additions of Citra, Simcoe, Cascade, and Mosaic hops yield a crisp and citrusy IPA. Punchy nose and full flavor, welcome to the Jungle!
Basket of Fries$7.00
Sidewinder French fries.
French Onion Soup$7.00
Gluten Allergy, Meat Allergy, Onion Allergy
BRASS BONANZA
Hazy New England IPA | 6.2% ABV
Brewed true to style, our flagship New England IPA trumpets all the right notes with a saturation of succulent tropical flavors, bright and juicy aromatics, a silken mouthfeel that hugs the palate and a tease of finishing bitterness. As Hartford’s oldest brewery, we crafted this to honor the icons that helped define the “Hart of New England”.
One Pound Rotisserie Wings$12.00
Dry spice rub. Cooked in a French rotisserie. Choice of plain, lemon rosemary glaze, BBQ, Buff-A-Que, or Buffalo sauce. Served with a side blue cheese.
Location

942 Main Street

Hartford CT

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
