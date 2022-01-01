Downtown American restaurants you'll love

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Downtown

The Russell Restaurant - Hartford image

 

The Russell Restaurant - Hartford

187 Allyn Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Russell Penne$18.00
Penne Pasta, Grape Tomato, Baby Spinach, Crumbled Bacon, Cajun Cream Sauce
Brown Stew Chicken$15.00
Rice and Peas, House-Made Gravy, Steamed Vegetables served with Sweet Plantains
Hickory Smoked-Jerk BBQ Salmon$22.00
Garlic Mashed Potato, Asparagus and Carrots
More about The Russell Restaurant - Hartford
City Steam Brewery image

HAMBURGERS

City Steam Brewery

942 Main Street, Hartford

Avg 4 (1117 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LIL PILS
A true German Pilsner featuring the classic flavor profile of lightly kilned pilsner malt and a light, floral hop bitterness. Light grain flavor with a toasty, grassy flavor combines with the floral and slightly grassy aromatic character of the hops. Finish is dry with a refreshingly light bitterness.
City Steam Cobb Salad$17.00
Romaine, crisp bacon, grape tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, blue cheese crumbles, Granny smith apples, topped with cranberry chicken salad. Pomegranate vinaigrette on side.
One Pound Rotisserie Wings$12.00
Dry spice rub. Cooked in a French rotisserie. Choice of plain, lemon rosemary glaze, BBQ, Buff-A-Que, or Buffalo sauce. Served with a side blue cheese.
More about City Steam Brewery
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Front Street image

 

Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Front Street

25 Front Street, Hartford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mac Attack$13.00
Mac and cheese topped with meat.
BEAR Attack$13.00
Cornbread topped with mac and cheese and meat.
Super Spud$13.00
Baked potato topped with mac and cheese and meat, then loaded with sour cream, bacon, red onion and shredded cheese.
More about Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Front Street

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tikka Masala

Quesadillas

French Fries

Samosa

Chicken Tikka

Naan

Tikka Masala

Map

More near Downtown to explore

South End

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

West End

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston