Downtown American restaurants you'll love

More about The Russell Restaurant - Hartford
The Russell Restaurant - Hartford
187 Allyn Street, Hartford
|Popular items
|The Russell Penne
|$18.00
Penne Pasta, Grape Tomato, Baby Spinach, Crumbled Bacon, Cajun Cream Sauce
|Brown Stew Chicken
|$15.00
Rice and Peas, House-Made Gravy, Steamed Vegetables served with Sweet Plantains
|Hickory Smoked-Jerk BBQ Salmon
|$22.00
Garlic Mashed Potato, Asparagus and Carrots
More about City Steam Brewery
HAMBURGERS
City Steam Brewery
942 Main Street, Hartford
|Popular items
|LIL PILS
A true German Pilsner featuring the classic flavor profile of lightly kilned pilsner malt and a light, floral hop bitterness. Light grain flavor with a toasty, grassy flavor combines with the floral and slightly grassy aromatic character of the hops. Finish is dry with a refreshingly light bitterness.
|City Steam Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Romaine, crisp bacon, grape tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, blue cheese crumbles, Granny smith apples, topped with cranberry chicken salad. Pomegranate vinaigrette on side.
|One Pound Rotisserie Wings
|$12.00
Dry spice rub. Cooked in a French rotisserie. Choice of plain, lemon rosemary glaze, BBQ, Buff-A-Que, or Buffalo sauce. Served with a side blue cheese.
More about Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Front Street
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Front Street
25 Front Street, Hartford
|Popular items
|Mac Attack
|$13.00
Mac and cheese topped with meat.
|BEAR Attack
|$13.00
Cornbread topped with mac and cheese and meat.
|Super Spud
|$13.00
Baked potato topped with mac and cheese and meat, then loaded with sour cream, bacon, red onion and shredded cheese.