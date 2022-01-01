Go
Clifton's Republic image
Bars & Lounges

Clifton's Republic

Open today 5:30 PM - 2:30 AM

review star

No reviews yet

648 S Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90014

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:30 pm - 2:30 am
Friday5:30 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday5:30 pm - 2:30 am

Location

648 S Broadway, Los Angeles CA 90014

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Kippered DTLA

No reviews yet

you got canned

The Red Chickz - DTLA

No reviews yet

Mezcalero

No reviews yet

Open 4pm-2am daily!

The Edison

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Clifton's Republic

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston