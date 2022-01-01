Go
Cloak and Petal

Come in and enjoy!

1953 India St.

Popular Items

Vegetable Roll (VEG, GF)$8.00
Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, gobo, pickled daikon
Rice (GF, V)$3.00
Garlic Edamame (VEG, GFO)$6.00
Face it, You're Basic$15.00
Panko shrimp, avocado, krab, tempura crunchy flakes, spicy aioli, sweet soy sauce reduction
La Jolla Parkway$19.80
Spicy Tuna Roll (GF)$10.00
Cucumber
Sunomono Salad$9.00
Seaweed, tosazu, sesame seeds, cucumber ADD SHRIMP +8
Cesar Chavez & Main St (GFO)$22.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado, black pepper, tuna, charred jalapeno ponzu, cilantro, habanero sauce
GO GO Ohime Sama (GFO)$20.00
Asparagus, avocado, krab, salmon, agedama, yuzu gel, smoked salt, strawberry compote, lemon oil, micro green
Saucy Boi$17.00
Panko shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, spicy tuna, jalapeno, seared spicy aioli, sweet soy sauce reduction
Location

San Diego CA

Sunday2:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:30 pm - 12:30 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:30 pm - 12:30 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:30 pm - 12:30 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 10:30 pm - 12:30 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:30 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 12:30 am
