Harumama Noodles + Buns Little Italy
No reviews yet
1901 Columbia St.
San Diego, CA 92101
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Boba drinks
- Mango Lychee Lemonade$5.50
- Passion Fruit Lemonade$5.50
- Strawberry Lemonade$5.50
- Mango Lemonade$5.50
- Passion Fruit Green Tea$5.50
- Strawberry Lychee Green Tea$5.50
- Mango Iced Tea$5.50
- Lychee Iced Tea$5.50
- Matcha Milk Tea$5.50
- Strawberry Milk Tea$5.50
- Classic Milk Tea$5.50
- Jasmine Green Milk Tea$5.50
- Salted Caramel Milk Tea$5.50
Lunch Combo
Ramen & Mama's
- Garden Party$14.95
vegan creamy coconut veggie broth / spinach noodles / topped with steamed tofu, black garlic oil, broccoli, corn, sesame seeds, scallions, leeks
- Haru$15.95
classic tonkotsu broth / topped with chicken chashu, steamed tofu, bamboo shoots, kale, sesame seeds, scallions, leeks
- Crispy Chickie$16.95
classic tonkotsu broth / topped with panko breaded chicken cutlet, brussels sprouts, bamboo shoots, black garlic oil, 1/2 ramen egg, sesame seeds, scallions, leeks
- Flying Pig$15.95
shoyu sesame tonkotsu broth / topped with pork belly, brussels sprouts, fried garlic, sesame seeds, scallions, leeks
- Me So Hot$15.95