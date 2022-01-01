Go
Coco Crepes Rice Village

A local neighborhood creperie with delicious coffee, fresh salads, and sandwiches, served in a warm atmosphere.

2339 University Blvd, Suite A

Popular Items

CYO Savory Crêpe$8.95
Create your own savory crepe, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce
CYO Sweet Crêpe$8.95
Create your own sweet crepe, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce
Sugar Waffle$7.95
Cut into 6 strips, topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side
Crème Brulee Crêpe$8.95
Creme Brulee and Strawberries topped with Caramelized Sugar, Powdered Sugar and Chocolate Sauce
Tres Leches Crêpe$8.95
Tres leches cake filling, strawberries, vanilla custard, chocolate sauce, whipped cream
Breakfast Crêpe$8.50
Scrambled Eggs, basil pesto, Cheddar Cheese, choice of protein.
Nutella Crepe$6.95
Nutella topped with Powdered Sugar
Chicken & Spinach Crêpe$8.95
Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Roasted Chicken topped with Mushroom Pesto Sauce
Coco Classic Crêpe$6.95
Peanut Butter, Strawberry Jelly and sliced Bananas topped with Powdered Sugar
Merguez Moroccan Sausage Crêpe$8.95
Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Merguez Moroccan Sausage topped with Sun-dried Tomato Pesto Sauce
Location

Houston TX

Sunday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
