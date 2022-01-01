Go
  • Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls

Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls

141 Middletown Circle

Popular Items

Chicken Salad$9.43
Tender chicken, diced cucumbers, tomatoes, crispy fries and shredded provolone on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce
Lg Garden Salad$5.66
Crisp iceberg and romaine mix topped with died cucumbers, green olives peppadews, tomatoes and shredded provolone
Sm Garden Salad$4.72
Crisp iceberg and romaine mix topped with died cucumbers, green olives peppadews, tomatoes and shredded provolone
PIZZA Regular$14.15
Sicilian style pizza with pepperoni, tomato sauce and provolone cheese
PIZZA Everything$15.09
Sicilian style pizza with pepperoni, tomato sauce, provolone cheese and mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers
Cheese Only Bun$4.73
Strips of Pepperoni baked inside fresh, homemade bread dough, cut open and filled with provolone cheese and then toasted
Lg Antipasto Salad$6.60
Salami, pepperoni, ham, died cucumbers, green olives, peppadews, tomatoes and shredded provolone on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce
Everything Bun$6.60
Strips of Pepperoni baked inside fresh homemade bread dough , cut open and filled with our signature meat sauce, provolone cheese and mild, mixed, hot or banana peppers and then oven toasted
Sauce & Cheese Bun$5.66
Strips of Pepperoni baked inside fresh, homemade bread dough, cut open and filled with our signature meat sauce, and provolone cheese and toasted
French Fries$5.66
Plank cut fries with a light beer batter coating served with your choice of ketchup or sauce
Location

Fairmont WV

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
