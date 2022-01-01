Go
Colossal Lobster @ HallPass

It's ok to be shellfish. Lobster rolls, oysters, crab and friends from the sea.

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107

Popular Items

New England Clam Chowder$6.00
Bowl of New England manila clam chowder, creamy and rich.
Cod Stewart$12.00
Brioche bun, tartar sauce, beer-battered fish, pickles, cilantro jalapeno slaw, tomato, potato chips, and spicy mayo
Maine Lobster Roll$19.00
Chilled Maine lobster salad in a buttery toasted bun, topped with microgreens.
Garlic Parm Tots$4.00
tossed in garlic & parmesan
2 Piece Fish$8.00
2 beer-battered fresh pieces of cod w/tartar sauce
Seashore Fries$4.00
thick cut fries tossed in sea salt & pepper
Tartar$0.50
2oz
Ahi Poke Nachos$14.00
Connecticut Lobster Roll$19.00
A fresh toasted bun filled with fresh hot buttery lobster. Served with a lemon wedge, topped with scallions.
Lobster Reuben$19.00
Butter lobster, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, pickles, and dressing on toasted marble rye
Location

153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm








