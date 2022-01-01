Colossal Lobster @ HallPass
It's ok to be shellfish. Lobster rolls, oysters, crab and friends from the sea.
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107
Popular Items
Location
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107
Salt Lake City UT
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hibachican
Experiential Japanese and Mexican fusion cooking.
Costa Vida - SLC Gateway
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.
HallPass Bars
Beer Zombies Draft Room & Beer Garden.
Bout Time Pub & Grub
Come in and enjoy!