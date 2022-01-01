Go
Toast

Comfy Cow

Come in and enjoy!

1301 Herr Ln #118

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1301 Herr Ln #118

Louisville KY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Steak & Bourbon

No reviews yet

Warm lighting, dark gray walls, and red leather accent Steak & Bourbon. Walk through our doors and instantly feel relaxed, like you just walked into a 1920's speakeasy. Pictures of bourbon's long history adorn our walls as well as shots from some of Louisville's most iconic locations.

Napa River Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wild Eggs

No reviews yet

Wild Eggs is a fresh, contemporary breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant based in Louisville, KY. The friendly service and stellar food have made it a fan favorite!

Joe's Older than Dirt Lyndon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston