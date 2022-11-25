Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Recbar J-Town

review star

No reviews yet

10301 Taylorsville Rd

Louisville, KY 40299

Order Again

Popular Items

Boneless Rec Wings
Prime Burger
Frosted Flake Tenders

Starters

Frosted Flake Tenders

Frosted Flake Tenders

$10.00

Theeeeeeeey’re great! Chicken tenders hand breaded in Frosted Flakes. Served with honey mustard.

Pretzel Bites

$10.50

Soft baked pretzel bites served with warm beer cheese dip

Rec Wings

$11.00

Fried wings tossed in choice of sauce: On fire!, Sweet n Spicy Sriracha, Buffalo, Hot Honey, Garlic Parm, Honey Bourbon BBQ, Teriyaki, Rec Rub, or Jamaican Jerk Rub. Served with celery & ranch or blue cheese

Boneless Rec Wings

$12.00

Fried wings tossed in choice of sauce: On fire!, Sweet n Spicy Sriracha, Buffalo, Hot Honey, Garlic Parm, Honey Bourbon BBQ, Teriyaki, Rec Rub, or Jamaican Jerk Rub. Served with celery & ranch or blue cheese

Fried B&B Pickles

$10.00

Bread & butter pickles, breaded, & deep fried. served with ranch & sweet n spicy sriracha

Plumber Rolls

Plumber Rolls

$9.50

Pepperoni & mozzarella fried in a crispy egg roll. Served with marinara

Burgertime Rolls

$9.50

Seasoned beef, bacon, & cheddar cheese fried in a crispy egg roll. Served with our not so secret sauce

Buff Chicken Rolls

Buff Chicken Rolls

$9.50

Shredded buffalo chicken & mozzarella fried in a crispy egg roll. Topped with diced celery. Served with ranch

Hadouken Bites

$11.50

Mini B&G Sliders

$12.00

Little Piggy Sliders

$10.00

Duff Jr Sliders

$11.00

Tiny Rec Sliders

$11.00

Totchos

Napoleon's Totchos

$12.00

Mountain of crispy seasoned tots smothered in queso & topped with green onions, bacon, & sour cream. We know you’re freakin’ starving!

Always Sunny Totchos

$15.00

Mountain of crispy seasoned tots smothered in queso & topped with shredded steak, grilled onions & peppers

Porky's Totchos

Porky's Totchos

$15.00

Mountain of crispy seasoned tots smothered in queso & topped with pulled pork, bacon & green onions. Drizzled with honey bourbon bbq & ranch

Chicabacaranch Totchos

$13.00

Mountain of crispy seasoned tots smothered in queso & topped with grilled chicken, bacon, chipotle ranch & parsley

Bacon Cheeseburger Totchos

$15.00

Cowabunga Totchos

$13.00

Tacos

Cougar Bait Grouper Tacos

Cougar Bait Grouper Tacos

$12.50

Country Boy Cougar Bait battered cod topped with lettuce, pineapple pico de gallo & spicy citrus aioli

Big Rec Tacos

Big Rec Tacos

$11.00

Seasoned prime beef topped with lettuce, tomato, diced pickles, onions, & our not so secret sauce

Southern Pork Tacos

$11.00

Honey bourbon BBQ pulled pork topped with a creamy southern slaw

Honey, I Ate The Tacos

Honey, I Ate The Tacos

$11.00

Fried chicken tossed in hot honey sauce topped with lettuce & diced pickles

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Shredded buffalo chicken topped with blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, celery, & a ranch drizzle

Philly Style Tacos

$12.50

Shredded steak topped with queso, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, & bell peppers

Boomshakalaka Shrimp Tacos

$11.00

Mac Attack Tacos

$13.50

Burgers

Prime Burger

$11.00

8oz prime beef patty dressed with cheddar, lettuce, tomato & onion

Southern Style Burger

$14.00

8oz prime beef patty topped with bacon, pimento cheese & a fried green tomato

Brecfast Burger

Brecfast Burger

$14.00

8oz prime beef patty topped with a fried egg, bacon & cheddar cheese. served on a warm waffle with a side of syrup

Beer Cheese Burger

$12.50

8oz prime beef patty smothered in beer cheese with lettuce, tomato & onion

Mac Me Feel Gouda Burger

$14.00

8oz prime beef patty topped with mac, gouda cheese & our not so secret sauce

Pickle Rec Burger

$14.00

Hey Morty! I turned myself into 8oz of prime beef topped with cheddar, fried B&B pickles & chipotle ranch

Backyard BBQ Burger

Backyard BBQ Burger

$13.75

8oz prime beef patty topped with bacon, honey bourbon BBQ pulled pork & southern slaw

Burger of the Month

Burger of the Month

$14.00

Cool-Rec Burger

Gorgon Trail Burger

$14.50

Mikey Likey Burger

$14.00

Super Recburger

$20.00

Sandwiches

Colonel's Sunrise

$12.00

Frosted Flake breaded fried chicken served open face on a warm waffle smothered in syrup.

Hawaii 5.0.2.

Hawaii 5.0.2.

$13.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with swiss cheese, teriyaki, slice of pineapple, lettuce, tomato & onion

My Old Kentucky BLT

$11.00

Bacon, lettuce, fried green tomato & pimento cheese on Texas toast

Grilled Mac

$10.00

Beer cheese mac topped with melted gouda stuffed between Texas toast

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Mac

$12.00

Grilled buffalo chicken with beer cheese mac topped with melted gouda stuffed between Texas toast

BBQ Pork Grilled Mac

$12.00

BBQ Pulled pork with beer cheese mac topped with melted gouda stuffed between Texas toast

Grilled Chicken Club

Grilled Chicken Club

$14.50

Grilled chicken breast, fried egg, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on Texas toast

FIsh Sammich

$14.00

Your choice of fried or blackened cod. topped with lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce

Sweet & Spicy Chicken

Sweet & Spicy Chicken

$14.00

Fried chicken breast covered in sweet & spicy sriracha & topped with pepperjack, pineapple, lettuce & tomato

Pulled Pork

$13.00

Honey bourbon BBQ pulled pork topped with creamy southern slaw

Pressed PB&J

Pressed PB&J

$10.50

Creamy peanut butter & grape jelly pressed between warm waffles. Dusted with cinnamon & sugar

King Style PB&J

King Style PB&J

$13.50

Creamy peanut butter, grape jelly, bananas & bacon pressed between warm waffles. Dusted with cinnamon & sugar

Weekly Special

Weekly Special

$14.00

TALK TURKEY TO ME! Turkey Day inspired totchos are available this week! Our crispy Rec-seasoned tots smothered in turkey gravy & topped with warm turkey, corn, and bacon bits. One giant tray for $14 😁 #weeklyspecial #letsgrub #talkturkeytome #turkeyday #itsallgravybaby

Chicka Chicka Parm Parm

$13.50

Demogorgonzola

$14.50

Salads

House Salad

$12.50

Chopped romaine, tomato, bacon, onion, shredded cheese & croutons. Choice of ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard or balsamic dressing

Southwest Salad

$15.00

Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, tomato, onion, black beans, corn, avocado, tortilla strips & chipotle ranch dressing

Kentucky Cobb Salad

$15.00

Bonus Level

Saturday Morning Ice Cream Sandwich

Saturday Morning Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Fruity pebble coated ice cream served between warm waffles. Topped with strawberry sauce

Oh Cinnapp!

$7.00

Cinnamon toast crunch coated ice cream served between warm waffles. Topped with beer battered apples, cinnamon, sugar & caramel

Sugar Bob-Ombs

$10.50

This one is for the crew. basket of our popular pretzel bites tossed in cinnamon & sugar. Served with cream cheese icing dip

Sides

Tots

$3.00

Our famous tots seasoned with our own Rec Rub

Veggies

$3.00

Sauteed veggie medley

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Creamy white cheddar mac

Side Queso

$2.50

Side Beer Cheese

$2.50

AppleSauce

$1.00

Loaded Tots

$6.00

Beer Cheese Mac

$5.50

Side House Salad

$5.00

Fried Green Tomato (1ea)

$1.00

Kid's Menu (Online)

Kids Mini Burgers

$7.00

Two sliders topped with cheddar cheese

Kids PB&J

$7.00

Creamy peanut butter & grape jelly on a waffle

Kids Tenders

$7.00

Two breaded chickent tenders

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Creamy white cheddar mac & cheese

Lunch Specials

Cool Kid's Club

$11.00

Everybody's Brunchin Sandwich

$10.00

It's a Wrap

$11.00

Thrilla In The Dilla

$12.00

BBQ-Bert's Dilla

$12.00

Philladilla

$12.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

GAMES, GRAINS & GRUB. Recbar is the ultimate retro experience. Tasty pub grub, full bar including one of the area's largest bourbon collections & over 140 vintage arcade & pinball machines.

Website

Location

10301 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville, KY 40299

Directions

Gallery
Recbar image
Recbar image

