Go
Toast

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

Rudy's Coors

10136 Coors NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Group Meal - 10 Person Minimum
10 PERSON MINIMUM @ $13.50/person. Group Meals include a choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, sliced pickles, onions, jalapeños, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, tablecloth, and serving utensils. Deluxe Meats and desserts available for extra charge.
See full menu

Location

10136 Coors NW

Albuquerque NM

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Urban Hotdog Company

No reviews yet

Founded in 2012 Urban Hotdog Company has been voted best hotdog, best fries, and top lunch spot by multiple local publications! We focus on delicious food and outstanding service!

IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Toltec Brewing

No reviews yet

Toltec Brewing is a craft brewery residing on the West Side of Albuquerque specializing in both craft beer, brewed by award winning Head Brewer Kaylynn Krosche, and locally sourced elevated brewery food.

Juice It Up!

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston