Go
Toast

Coriander Indian Bistro

We are a full-service restaurant serving contemporary Indian food. We offer both onsite parties and meetings as well as offsite catering. The menu remains true to classic Indian recipes, but also reflects the food trends in today's India.

910 Haddonfield-Berlin Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Lunch Box$15.00
Lunch Box To-Go comes with Entree of your Choice + Vegetable Soup + Channa Masala + Veg. of the day + Naan + Basmati Pulao + Rice Pudding
Vegetarian Lunch Box$15.00
Lunch Box To-Go comes with Entree of your Choice + Vegetable Soup + Channa Masala + Veg. of the day + Naan + Basmati Pulao + Rice Pudding
EXTRA Basmati Rice$4.00
Paneer Lababdar (GF)$17.00
Paneer simmered in rich onion and tomato gravy with a subtle coriander flavor – our vegetarian best-seller.
Garlic Naan$3.50
Vegetable Samosas (V)$8.00
Three (3) Crispy turnovers, spiced potatoes, green peas, dry mango.
Lassuni Gobi (V, GF)$9.00
Crispy cauliflower, tangy tomato garlic sauce.
Chicken Lababdar (GF)$20.00
Chicken in rich onion & tomato gravy flavored with coriander - a house specialty.
Chicken Tikka Makhani (GF)$20.00
(AKA Chicken Tikka Masala)
Chicken simmered in tomato honey and fresh ginger sauce – a favorite of most.
Naan$3.00
See full menu

Location

910 Haddonfield-Berlin Rd.

Voorhees NJ

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Original Hot Dog Factory - South Jersey

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tejas Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Freebyrd Chicken

No reviews yet

Built for speed and convenience the New Jersey spot features a Drive thru, Walk up ordering, a Dedicated Online Ordering drive thru lane, and Online Delivery! Get your chicken quick and have more time to enjoy it.

The Thirsty Hound

No reviews yet

Legendary Amazing Food and Service

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston