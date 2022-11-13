  • Home
Amma's South Indian Cuisine-Vorhees 700 Eagle plaza, suite#36, Voorhees, NJ-08043

No reviews yet

700 Haddonfield-Berlin Road

Echelon, NJ 08043

Order Again

Popular Items

Biriyanis
Idly (3Pcs)
Parotta (2Pcs)

Veg Soups

Rasam

$4.00

Tomato, Chilli, Pepper and Cumin made within tamarind extract base (Vegan, Dairy free, Nut free)

Mulligatawny Soup

$5.00

Vegetable soup flavored with Indian Spices (Vegan, Dairy free, Nut free, Gluten free)

Non-Veg Soups

Nattukozhi Soup (Country Chicken)

$7.00

Farm-fresh country chicken with turmeric, curry leaves and peppercorns (Dairy free, Nut free, Gluten free)

Mutton Soup (Goat Soup)

$8.00

Farm-fresh country mutton with turmeric, curry leaves and peppercorns (Dairy free, Nut free, Gluten free)

Veg Appetizers

Punugulu

$9.00

Made with flour, yoghurt and spices (Nut free)

Aloo Bonda (3Pcs)

$9.00

Deep-fried snack made with chickpea batter and stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes (Vegan, Dairy free, Nut free, Gluten free)

Egg Bonda (4Pcs)

$9.00

Boiled eggs dipped into a batter of spicy gram flour and deep fried ( Dairy free, Nut free, Gluten free)

Plantain Bajji (4Pcs)

$9.00

Deep fried fritters made with raw banana or plantain and chickpea flour (Vegan, Dairy free, Nut free, Gluten free)

Samosa (2Pcs)

$9.00

White flour, potatoes, peas, onion, spices and green chilli (Vegan, Dairy free, Nut free)

Cut Mirchi

$9.00

Long pepper fried with flour and spices (Vegan, Dairy free, Nut free, Gluten free)

Spinach Onion Pakoda

$8.00

Besan flour, cumin seeds, onion, spinach and curry leaves deep fried (Vegan, Dairy free, Nut free, Gluten free)

Masala Vadai (3Pcs)

$9.00

Crispy & savory deep fried fritter made from channa dal and spices (Vegan, Dairy free, Nut free, Gluten free)

Medhu Vadai (3Pcs)

$10.00

Indian fritters made with lentils and whole black peppers, onions and curry leaves (Vegan, Dairy free, Nut free, Gluten free)

Thayir Vadai (2Pcs) (Dahi Vada)

$10.00

Dessert snack made with urad dal, fritters soaked in a sweet and savory yoghurt ( Nut free, Gluten free)

Vadai dipped in Sambhar/Rasam (2Pcs)

$10.00

Medhu Vada soaked in lentil sambhar or rasam which makes it soft and tender. It is served with finely chopped onions and coconut chutney (Vegan, Dairy free, Nut free, Gluten free)

Gobi Manchurian (Cauliflower)

$11.00

Crispy cauliflower with tangy sauce, garlic and herbs (Vegan, Dairy free, Nut free)

Chilli Parotta

$11.00

Crisp parotta with ginger, garlic added into chilli sauce (Vegan, Dairy free, Nut free)

Gobi 65 (Crispy Cauliflower)

$11.00

Cauliflower dipped in red chilli, besan and deep fried (Vegan, Dairy free, Nut free, Gluten free)

Chilli Paneer (Cottage cheese)

$12.00

Crispy paneer with tangy sauce, garlic and herbs (Nut free, Gluten free)

Non-Veg Appetizers

Chicken 65

$13.00

Meat marinated with ginger, garlic, turmeric, coriander spices and herbs, dusted with flour and deep fried (Nut free, Gluten free)

Chilli Chicken

$13.00

Crispy chicken with ginger, garlic, green pepper, spring onions in chilli sauce (Dairy free, Nut free)

Chicken Pepper Varuval

$15.00

Chicken cooked with crushed black peppers, curry leaves, tomatoes, onions and herbs (comes with a piece of parotta) (Dairy free, Nut free, Gluten free)

Chicken Chukka

$15.00

Chicken cooked in a medium flame with crushed peppers, red onions and herbs until it becomes dry (comes with a piece of parotta) (Dairy free, Nut free, Gluten free)

Nattukozhi Ney Roast (Country chicken roast)

$16.00

Farm fresh bone-in country chicken made with chettinad masala, ghee, spices and herbs. Cooked in a flat grill until golden brown (comes with a piece of parotta) (Nut free, Gluten free)

Mutton Chukka (Goat)

$17.00

Goat or lamb cooked with turmeric, ginger, garlic, curry leaves, red onions, crushed black peppers and herbs (comes with a piece of parotta) (Dairy free, Nut free, Gluten free)

Eeral Varuval (Shrimp roast)

$17.00

Shrimp roasted to beautiful deep red with medley of masalas and tantalizing aroma (comes with a piece of parotta) (Dairy free, Nut free, Gluten free)

Mutton Kheema Varuval (Ground meat roast)

$17.00

Minced meat cooked with spices, red onion, garlic, ginger and herbs (comes with a piece of parotta) (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free)

Kola Urundai (meat balls 4Pcs)

$16.00

Deep fried spiced mutton meat balls (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free)

Fish Fry (Pomfret 4Pcs)

$16.00

Tawa fish fry, marinated with south indian ground spices, herbs and curry leaves (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free)

Amma's Special Tandoori Chicken (South Indian style 5Pcs)

$18.00

Chicken marinated in a mixture of yoghurt, garlic, ginger, selected spices and grilled (Gluten Free, Nut Free)

Veg Chaats

Samosa Chaat

$10.00

A dish made of smashed samosas and served over chickpea, sweet sauce and spicy chutney (Nut free)

Papdi Chaat

$10.00Out of stock

Crispy chips, boiled potatoes, chickpeas, yoghurt, mint and tamarind chutney and crunch sev (Nut free)

Dahi Poori

$10.00

Crispy puffed poori stuffed with boiled potatoes and topped with sweet, sour and spicy chutney. Onion, sev and yoghurt (Nut free)

Pani Poori

$9.00Out of stock

Fried crispy poori filled with potato masala and loaded with flavorful water (Nut free)

Veg

Veg Meals

$16.00

Veg Appetizer, main veg curry, rice, variety rice, sambhar, rasam, mor kuzhambu, kootu, pooriyal, appalam, pickle, chappati and mor (includes dessert) (Feel free to refill the rice)

Non-Veg

Non-Veg Meals

$18.00

Non-veg appetizer, main non-veg curry, rice, variety rice, sambhar, rasam, mor kuzhambu, kootu, pooriyal, appalam, pickle, chappati and mor (includes dessert) (Feel free to refill the rice)

Kothu Parotta

Kothu Parotta

$15.00

It's shredded indian flatbread with assorated vegetables/eggs/meat and spices (Nut free)

Biriyani

Biriyanis

$14.00

Traditionally prepared aromatic blended with marinated spices and gently cooked with basmati rice and served with Raita (Gluten free, Nut free)

Rice Bowls

Tamarind Rice

$11.00

Flavor packed food made with tamarind juice, red chilies, pepper and steamed rice (Vegan, Dairy free)

Lemon Rice

$11.00

Steamed rice mixed with lemon juice, fried nuts, aromatic herbs and spices (Vegan, Dairy free)

Curd Rice

$11.00

Smashed rice mixed with fresh yoghurt and garnished with fried pieces of green/dried chilli and mustard (Nut free)

Rasam Rice

$11.00

Smashed rice mixed with rasam/tamarind juice and a combination of tomatoes, chilli, peppers, cumin (Vegan, Dairy free, Nut free)

BisiBele Bath

$11.00

Plan white rice cooked with sambhar along with aromatic herbs and spices (Nut free)

Veg Tiffin Section

Idiyappam (3Pcs)

$10.00

Rice flour pressed into noodles, oven into a flat disk like shape and steamed (Veg kurma and coconut milk) Gravy made with coconut milk, spices and vegetables (Vegan, Dairy free, Gluten free, Nut free)

Ven Pongal

$11.00

Ven Pongal is a popular south Indian dish made with rice and moong daal, tempered with ghee, curry leaves, black pepper, ginger, cumin and hing (Gluten free, Nut Free)

Idly (3Pcs)

$10.00

Steamed rice cake, served with sambhar and chutneys (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)

Idly & Vadai

$11.00

2Pcs Idly + 1Pc Vadai served with sambhar and chutneys (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)

Spicy Podi Idly

$11.00

Tiny Idly pieces tossed with millagai podi and ghee (Gluten Free, Nut Free)

Andhara style Chilli Idly

$11.00

Crispy idly along ginger garlic and mixed with chilli sauce (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Vegan)

Dipped Idly

$11.00

Idly dipped in Sambhar/Rasam (2Pcs) (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Vegan)

Veg Dosa

Plain Dosa

$11.00

(Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)

Masala Dosa

$12.00

Crispy rice and lentil crepes stuffed with spice and savory potato filling (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)

Ghee Roast Dosa

$13.00

Crispy Rice Crepe garnished with ghee (Gluten Free, Nut Free)

Onion Masala Dosa

$13.00

Rice Crepe stuffed with onions and potato filling (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)

Amma's Special Dosa

$14.00

Special Chutney, Onion, chilli, Cheese (Gluten Free, Nut Free)

Rava Dosa

$15.00

Crispy sooji crepe served with sambhar and chutneys (Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)

Uthappam

$13.00

Thick rice crepes topped with onion, chilli and millagai podi (Gluten Free, Nut Free)

Build Your Own Dosa

$14.00

Mysore Dosa

$14.00

Paneer Masala Dosa

$14.00

Dosa with a spread of potato masala mixed with paneer

Non-Veg Dosa

Egg Dosa

$14.00

Tiffin Combo

Idli + Pongal + Vadai + Mini Dosa + Dessert + Hot Drink

$13.00

Variety Rice Combo

Tamarind Rice + Lemon Rice + (Variety Rice)

$14.00

Couples Combo

Veg Couples Combo

$25.00

Veg Biriyani, Veg Kothu parotta, Spinach Onion pakoda, Veg Kurma, Parotta (2Pcs), Dessert

Non-Veg Couples Combo

$28.00

Mutton Biriyani, Chicken Biriyani, Chicken Roast, Chicken Kurma, Parotta (2Pcs), Dessert

Tiffin Combo (Including House special dessert)

Egg Kurma

$12.00

Chicken Curry

$13.00

Mutton Curry

$14.00

Veg Entree

Ennai Kathirikai Vathal Kuzhambu

$15.00

Selected baby eggplant cooked in hot tamarind sauce and spices (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)

Amma's Channa Masala

$15.00

Made with white chickpeas, onions tomatoes, spices and herbs (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)

Dal Curry

$14.00

Made with lentil, onions, tomatoes, spices and herbs (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)

Entree Specials

Kurma

$14.00

Gravy made with coconut milk, spices and whole garam masala

Chettinad

$14.00

Made with coconut with fennel seed paste and spices (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)

Butter Masala

$15.00

Made with flavorful creamy sauce (Gluten Free)

Tikka Masala

$15.00

Made with flavorful creamy sauce (Gluten Free)

Gongura

$16.00

The meat is cooked with sorrel leaves known as Gongura to get a tangy taste (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free)

Saag

$14.00

Cooked with mustard, fenugreek and cream (Gluten Free, Nut Free)

Vindaloo

$16.00

A dry curry that tastes hot with bursting flavors of garlic and spices (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free)

Meat Balls Curry (Kola urundai kuzhambu)

$19.00

Kola urundai added in coconut based kuzhambu and made into a gravy (Gluten Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free)

Thalasseri

$16.00

It is aromatic and look gorgeous golden brown

Seafood Entree

Malabar Fish Curry (Fish Curry)

$19.00

It's a kerala style fish curry cooked in coconut milk (Gluten free, Dairy free, Nut free)

Kerala Shrimp Moilee

$19.00

Mild from the natural sweetness of the coconut milk and aromatic from the whole spices (Gluten free, Dairy free, Nut free)

Tamarind Fish curry (Meen Kulambu)

$19.00

A fish curry that's popular in Madurai a famous city of Tamilnadu. You 'll taste the tamarind, turmeric and herbs (Gluten free, Nut free, Dairy free)

Indian Breads

Parotta (2Pcs)

$6.00

Multi-layered bread made from white flour (Nut Free)

Romali Roti (1Pcs)

$3.00

Soft and extremely thin unleavened indian bread ( Nut Free, Dairy Free, Vegan)

Chappathi (2Pcs)

$5.00

Flatbread made out of wheat flour (Nut Free, Vegan)

Indian Side orders

Idly (1Pcs)

$2.50

Medhu Vadai (1Pcs)

$2.50

Raita

$2.00

Sambhar (8Oz)

$4.00

Papad

$2.00

Crispy Indian chips made from lentils

Ghee

$2.00

Yoghurt

$2.00

Paan

$2.50

Rice

$2.50

Chappati (1Pc)

$2.00

Parotta (1Pc)

$2.00

Egg

Choice of Eggs

$3.00

Chutneys

Coconut Chutney

$2.00

Mint Chutney

$2.00

Tomato Chutney

$2.00

Masalas

Paneer Masala

$3.00

Potato Masala

$3.00

Kids Items

Nuttela Dosa

$10.00

Rice crepe with melting chocolate (Gluten Free)

Cheese Dosa

$10.00

Rice crepe with cheddar cheese (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Indian Dessert

Sizzling Brownie

$9.00

Warm brownie with our home-made Vanilla ice-cream

Gulab Jamun

$6.00

Milk solid based sweet balls soaked in honey syrup

Rasamalai

$7.00

Indian Cottage cheese cooked in sugar syrup and then served with chilled thickened milk

Kesari (Sooji Halwa)

$7.00

Dessert made of semolina, ghee, saffron, nuts and sugar

House Special dessert

$7.00

Please ask your food runner for today's special

Vanilla Ice-cream

$6.00

Hot Drinks

Masala Chai

$3.50

Made by boiling black tea in milk and water with a mixture of aromatic herbs and spices

Madras Filter Coffee

$4.50

Freshly brewed using only the finest and fresh coffee blends

Cold Drinks

Mango Lassi

$6.00

Delicious creamy drink with mango and yoghurt

Salt Lassi

$5.00

Spiced drink made with yoghurt and salt

Rose Milk

$6.00

Non-alcoholic rose flavored drink made with chilled milk

Badam Milk

$6.00Out of stock

Drink where almonds are blended with milk and flavored with saffron, cardamom

Nannari Sarbath

$5.00

Aromatic juice in which nannari root syrup is mixed with lemon juice

Fountain Sodas (1 refill free)

Orange

$3.00Out of stock

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00Out of stock

Thumsup

$3.00Out of stock

Sprite

$3.00

Limca

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

700 Haddonfield-Berlin Road, Echelon, NJ 08043

