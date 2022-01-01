Go
Corner Pub Bellevue is taking your online orders for pick-up now! You can enjoy the same great flavors from our menu in the comfort of your home. We appreciate your business and look forward to serving you.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

8058 TN-100 • $$

Avg 4.3 (167 reviews)

Popular Items

CHICKEN TENDERS$11.00
Our hand breaded and seasoned fresh chicken tenders, fried golden brown. Served with our house made honey mustard
MEAT 'N 3$11.00
CHEESE BEANS$8.50
Our version of the cheese stick, but it ain't a stick! Nuggets of hot pepper and cheddar cheese fried golden brown with choice of dipping sauce
FISH AND CHIPS$12.00
Fresh, hand cut cod battered and fried to perfection with tartar sauce
CATFISH BASKET$12.00
American raised, hand breaded,
and fried to perfection with tartar sauce
PUB SALAD$10.00
MEAT 'N 2$10.00
CORNER CHICKEN WRAP$10.00
A warm tortilla chock full of grilled, fried, or buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese, served with crispy french fries or fruit
CHICKEN WINGS$10.50
Old school, fresh wings made buffalo or dry seasoned served with your choice of dressing
THE "KING"$11.00
Our claim to fame, a true work of art! Always fresh, never frozen hand pattied ground beef chargrilled to order! Served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo
8058 TN-100

Nashville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
