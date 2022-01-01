Costa Vida - Hurricane
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.
845 West State Street
Popular Items
Location
845 West State Street
Hurricane UT
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rooster Run Cafe
Come on in and enjoy!
Pig's Ear American Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Mainly Pizza
Small counter serve restaurant serving pizza and appetizers.
Riggatti’s Wood Fired Pizza
Come in and enjoy!